CASEY: When will Lowe’s finish building Blacksburg couple's $32,000 deck?

This is a very simple story.

A Blacksburg woman wanted a new deck to replace one that’s more than 30 years old. She went to Lowe’s in Christiansburg and contracted with the home improvement retailer to have one built.

Myungshin Yoon did that on March 16. She also paid Lowe’s $32,600 — in advance.

Yoon, 75, hoped the 58-foot by 14-foot deck would be finished by the time she and her husband’s four grandsons visited from North Carolina last summer.

Her husband, Virginia Tech Professor Roe-Hoan Yoon, has taught mining-engineering in Blacksburg since 1978, Yoon told me. The Yoons built the house 37 years ago. After their children were grown, Myungshin worked for a spell in a university library.

The Yoons are getting up in their years, though, and they anticipate selling the home at some point in the future. A chief reason they wanted a new deck was they feared the old one might discourage potential buyers.

But the project had problems from the beginning.

The Lowe’s assistant manager who helped Yoon on March 16 told her — in writing — that work on the deck would begin within 30 days. He also told her, in writing, that construction would take no longer than 150 days. That put the completion date in August.

But the lumber wasn’t delivered until late in June. The Yoons were out of town at delivery time. When they returned to Blacksburg June 23, the couple found a huge pile of wood blocking their driveway. They couldn’t use the driveway until September, Myungshin Yoon said.

The subcontractor for Lowe’s began work “sporadically” in July, she added. That was roughly four months after the contracted start date. It’s now more than 300 days since the contract signing. The deck remains unfinished.

Though it appears mostly complete and sturdy, the imposing structure failed the most recent Town of Blacksburg building inspection on Jan. 13. The inspection report cited four deficiencies.

A guardrail remained unattached. The deck lacked some required bracing. The ground at the deck’s bottom stair to the Yoon’s back yard was uneven. And the subcontractor had used substandard-length nails in hanging the deck’s joists.

On a deck, people walk on boards that are directly on top of the joists — so it’s desirable for the joists to be secure. They’re supposed to be hung with 3-inch-long nails. But whatever nails the subcontractor used were shorter.

“It’s something we write up with some regularity,” said Blacksburg Building Official Sam Sapienza. “It’s an easy miss for guys in the field. They have to remove the nails and replace them with longer ones, or structural screws.

There are eight too-short nails per joist, Sapienza said. He was unsure of the number of joists. The deck’s a big one, though.

Yoon’s a member of a women’s club at Virginia Tech that does whitewater canoeing. She said she’s kept her fellow canoeists regularly updated on the deck’s tortoise-paced construction. At one point, one of Yoon’s fellow canoists suggested she contact me.

When Yoon did, in a Jan. 20 email, her subject line read, “Need help!”

“They failed every safety inspection by [the] Blacksburg town specialist. They do not answer my phone calls,” Yoon wrote.

“I have not heard from the contractor as usual. The store manager at Lowe’s was not much help. I don’t know what to do. Can you help me, please?”

The first person I consulted on this matter was Roanoke County Circuit Court Clerk Steve McGraw. That’s because early in 2020, McGraw hired Lowe’s for a small kitchenette job in the Roanoke County Courthouse.

He paid three months in advance. But when construction day came, Lowe’s didn’t have the necessary counter McGraw had ordered. And separately, McGraw had hired a plumber and electrician for the same job that day. So Lowe’s rushed to install a temporary counter on time, McGraw said, then returned a month later when the company received the correct one and swapped them out.

During that process, McGraw developed a contact in Lowe’s “Executive Customer Excellence Department” in Charlotte, North Carolina. He gave me her name and number, and I called about the Yoons’ deck on Jan. 21. I left a voicemail.

When I hadn’t heard back by Jan. 24, I wrote to Ronda Harlow, director of Lowe’s Executive Customer Excellence Department. Aside from the basic background, I attached images of the Yoons’ contract and the most recent inspection report. The email posed three questions:

Why has it taken Lowe’s so long to build a $32,000 deck?

When will it be finished in a way that passes inspection?

What went wrong with this project?

I asked Harlow to respond by noon Thursday . She didn’t. So Thursday afternoon I sent an email to Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s CEO. I copied him on the email and documents I’d sent Harlow.

“Can you tell me when I can expect a response from Ms. Harlow?” I asked. “I would appreciate that greatly.”

Ellison forwarded my email to Pedro Chen, assistant manager in Lowe’s Executive Communications & Positioning Department. Chen emailed me Friday. He asked for Yoon’s contact information.

I gave it to him — it was on the document I had forwarded to Ellison and Harlow. And that was it. Chen offered no answers to any of my questions. I told him this column would be published Tuesday.

In the meantime, someone else at Lowe’s customer service contacted Yoon on Jan. 25. She said that guy promised her the job would be done by Feb. 2.

This past Thursday, a Blacksburg building inspector met at the Yoons’ home with the subcontractor who built the deck, Sapienza told me. They went over the deficiencies, which were first flagged by the town of Blacksburg during an inspection in September.

Sapienza estimated the joist repairs would “take a couple of guys a couple of days,” if they were well organized.

At least we got somebody’s attention, eh?

Yoon also wants Lowe’s to replace the couple’s wheelbarrow. The subcontractor broke it when he was building the deck, she said.

She told me she’s very grateful for trying to advocate for her. Once the deck is finished, she said, she’s going to invite me to Blacksburg for a home-cooked Korean meal, which sounds delightful.

It might be a while before I can enjoy that, however.

Monday morning there were no carpenters in sight at the Yoons’ home when I spoke with her.

“They can’t finish the deck unless they show up,” she said.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com .

