CASEY: When will Virginia straighten out unemployment-claim hitches?

To understand the frustrations some Virginians are experiencing with unemployment benefits, it’s worth spending a few minutes chatting with Eddie Seay. Though the progressive activist is based in Franklin County, he’s been working on behalf of aggrieved workers throughout the commonwealth.
Months after their layoffs, many are still waiting for their unemployment benefits to begin, Seay told me. For others, benefits started but were mysteriously cut off. And getting an explanation for either is often impossible, he added.
On one day last week, Seay said he made 126 phone calls to the agency’s toll-free line on behalf of claimants who for one reason or another haven’t received benefits they believe were due. Not once among all those calls was Seay able to talk to a human at the VEC, he said.
This has been going on for a year, Seay added. On the few occasions he’s actually talked to a live person, that VEC employee was powerless to act.
“Most of the time they’re not people who can actually do anything for you,” Seay told me. “You have to talk to the person actually handling the claim, and that person is inaccessible both to the claimant and the person from the VEC they’re talking to.”
Seay is hardly the only Virginian who’s noticed the problem.
Another is former governor and now U.S. Sen. Mark Warner. On March 25, Warner highlighted VEC claim delays in a 1,200-word letter to Gov. Ralph Northam. (For context, that’s longer than the length of this column, which is roughly 1,060 words.)
The letter noted the senator’s office has heard from upset and laid-off workers in just about every nook and cranny of Virginia. One Warner cited was an unnamed woman from Warrenton.
“She tried calling the VEC’s customer service line every day, all day for weeks. She then received a letter instructing her to provide more information and a phone number to call. When she called, VEC had no record of her application,” Warner wrote. The letter added: “She is now homeless.”
Warner urged Northam “to use every lever at your disposal to speed up the process by which unemployment insurance claimants can receive their benefits.”
A bunch of lawyers in Richmond have also jumped on the VEC. After months of discussions and negotiations with the agency that accomplished little, they filed a class-action lawsuit on April 15.
The attorneys represent the Legal Aid Justice Center in Richmond, Legal Aid Works, and the Virginia Poverty Law Center. Also working on the case are private attorneys with Consumer Litigation Associates in Newport News and the Kelly Guzzo law firm in Fairfax.
“Virginia ranks 50th out of 50 — worse than every other state in the U.S. — in processing ‘issues’ on unemployment claims,” said Jeff Jones, a spokesman for the Legal Aid Justice Center. And the problem has gotten worse since January, he added.
“We are calling for the governor to step up. The governor has not nearly used his power and influence to make this a priority,” Jones told me. “This is a catastrophic crisis. There hasn’t been a catastrophic-crisis response.”
As you might expect, the VEC has been blitzed with an unprecedented number of unemployment claims beginning with the initial pandemic “shutdown” last March. Those number more than 1.5 million, a 1,000% increase compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then the VEC has paid out more than $12.2 billion in benefits.
Joyce Fogg, a spokeswoman for the agency, noted that in 2020, “Virginia was ranked 6th best state for issuing the first payment to claimants timely.”
That’s the way the system is set up to work. The problems arise when there’s a hitch involving a “non-monetary determination.” Those can be as simple as an employer informing the agency a worker quit or or was fired for cause. In such cases, workers may be ineligible for unemployment benefits.
When it comes to non-monetary determinations like those, Virginia has performed poorly, Jones noted.
For example, he cited statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor. Under federal law, the VEC has 21 days to make non-monetary determinations. In January 2020, Virginia was handling 75% of those determinations on a timely basis. By December, it had fallen to 4.1%. In first quarter of 2021, it fell again to 2.6%
“It’s gotten worse,” Jones said, noting the average for all states is 42%.
“Before the pandemic [the VEC] had approximately 30 hearing officers. We now have over 100 hearing officers with more being recruited,” Fogg said.
Seay told me that some claimants have been victimized by fraudsters who are filing unemployment renewals in the names of laid-off workers who had begun receiving benefits. In the cases of two Seay represents, “someone in Minnesota took the opportunity to submit a reapplication for their benefits.” As a result, the two legitimate claimants have been disqualified.
“Could they straighten the issue out?” Seay asked. “Maybe, but they can’t talk to anyone to do it,” he added.
Harry Gibson, a retired Virginia Tech chemistry professor who now lives in Penhook, has some unhappy experiences with unemployment fraud — although he said he’s never filed a jobless claim in Virginia or anywhere else.
Since last summer, Gibson has received dozens of “determination of benefits” letters the VEC sent to his former residence on Susannah Drive in Blacksburg. Gibson said he bought the house when it was built in 1986, and that he and his family are the only people who’ve ever lived there.
The VEC letters were addressed to a wide variety of names of people Gibson said he’s never heard of. He’s unaware if benefits were actually paid to those fraudsters. Some of the letters denied claims but others indicated the VEC determined the fraudsters were eligible for varying amounts of unemployment.
Gibson’s keeping those records on a chart he created on his home computer, with the fraudsters’ putative names, Social Security numbers and other information. He kindly shared that with me. He said he tried to report the fraud online but found that was impossible.
So instead he’s written five letters to the VEC documenting the fraudulent claims. They’re dated Sept. 22, Oct. 12, Nov. 28, Dec. 8 and Dec. 14.
“It’s up to 50 [fraudulent] claims now,” Gibson told me Wednesday
What has he heard back?
“Zero, nothing,” Gibson replied. He told me he’s given up.
Good thing he’s not holding his breath, eh?
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
