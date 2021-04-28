CASEY: When will Virginia straighten out unemployment-claim hitches?

To understand the frustrations some Virginians are experiencing with unemployment benefits, it’s worth spending a few minutes chatting with Eddie Seay. Though the progressive activist is based in Franklin County, he’s been working on behalf of aggrieved workers throughout the commonwealth.

Months after their layoffs, many are still waiting for their unemployment benefits to begin, Seay told me. For others, benefits started but were mysteriously cut off. And getting an explanation for either is often impossible, he added.

On one day last week, Seay said he made 126 phone calls to the agency’s toll-free line on behalf of claimants who for one reason or another haven’t received benefits they believe were due. Not once among all those calls was Seay able to talk to a human at the VEC, he said.

This has been going on for a year, Seay added. On the few occasions he’s actually talked to a live person, that VEC employee was powerless to act.

“Most of the time they’re not people who can actually do anything for you,” Seay told me. “You have to talk to the person actually handling the claim, and that person is inaccessible both to the claimant and the person from the VEC they’re talking to.”

Seay is hardly the only Virginian who’s noticed the problem.