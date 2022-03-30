CASEY: Where are residents at Roanoke's English Gardens going to move?

The phone call last Friday night was heartbreaking because the person on the other end of the line was sobbing so hard.

Her name is Nell Fleming. She’s 63, disabled, and she’s a tenant at English Gardens along Memorial Avenue in southwest Roanoke’s Virginia Heights neighborhood.

Back in 2011, Fleming reached out to yours truly on behalf of a World War II veteran. It was a friend’s dad, who should have been awarded a Bronze Star decades ago, reflecting his service in Italy during World War II. Ultimately, then Sen. Jim Webb, D-Virginia, helped correct that oversight.

Now, Fleming’s reaching out for help for herself and some other tenants at English Gardens. The venerable 100-unit apartment complex, built in the postwar housing boom of the late 1940s, was sold to a new owner early this year. The new landlord intends to renovate, which is not unreasonable considering the apartments are 75 years old.

The new owners want existing tenants out by the end of June. Most are on month-to-month terms, meaning there’s nothing that protects tenants contractually. Fleming said she’s lived there since 2011. Her current rent is $510, though the apartment complex has waived tenants’ rent payment for April.

Her chief question is, where will dwellers at English Gardens go now that everyone has to move out? There seem to be precious few answers. And that’s left people in Fleming’s position desperate. It’s why she was so emotional over the phone.

“You’ve got over 200 people, vying for the same thing — an apartment that’s cheap and includes utilities,” Fleming told me. “I’ve called dozens of places. They have no vacancies. Why can’t they wait a year, until we recover from COVID?”

In trying to determine whether any government agency or entity is helping English Gardens residents find other housing, I’ve reached out to a bunch. So far as I can tell, nobody has organized specifically to help residents of the complex.

On the other hand, there are a number of government agencies, private nonprofits and landlords who are getting bombarded with calls from English Gardens residents.

At one of the complexes — Ferncliff Apartments North in northwest Roanoke, the wait list for a subsidized one-bedroom is 10 to 12 years, said leasing consultant Caitlin Craft. The wait for a two-bedroom apartment is at least a year; for three bedrooms, the wait is two years or longer.

“It could be months, it could be years,” said Whitney Smith, rental coordinator at Elm Manor, a subsidized building in Roanoke’s Old Southwest neighborhood. Its waiting list currently numbers seven prospective tenants.

“We have people applying all the time who are being added,” she said.

Edinburgh Square, a subsidized complex for disabled seniors in Roanoke County, is currently at full capacity. Its waiting list is eight months to a year, said a woman who answered the phone there but declined to give me her name.

At this time, the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority isn’t even accepting applications for Section 8 housing subsidies because “Section 8 is closed right now,” said Leanna Pagans, an assistant at the housing authority. “I don’t know when it’s going to open up.”

“Unfortunately, all our housing opportunities are based off a waitlist and we do not have the means to offer emergency housing,” said Kaelyn Spickler, a spokeswoman for the housing authority.

The fact is, the rental market for affordable housing is currently badly distorted, in the Roanoke Valley and elsewhere.

Among the distorting factors are inflation and landlords’ wholly reasonable desire for rent. Many of them are still recovering from a temporary moratorium on evictions ordered by former governor Ralph Northam at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the moratorium, many tenants didn’t pay.

Fleming, who told me she’s been working since age 14, lost her job as an operating room technician at a local surgery center a few years ago, after she destroyed her right knee in a freak workplace accident. She has since had a knee replacement. But that’s not her disability.

Early in 2020, shortly before COVID began spreading widely in the United States, Fleming came down with a mysterious respiratory illness she thinks was caused by the coronavirus. It left her with a low-grade fever for longer than a month, plus other symptoms she’s still experiencing.

Fleming said her physician advised her she contracted COVID just prior to the pandemic, before the malady was widely recognized. The problems she still suffers from include balance and something more generalized she referred to as “brain fog.” Neither is uncommon for people dealing with lingering symptoms, termed “Long COVID.”

They’ve left her unable to work, Fleming told me. Her disability and retirement income totals $1,100 a month, she said. Though she has two older sisters in this area, they’re unable to help financially.

The Local Office on Aging, Fleming added, sent her a list of apartment complexes that charge seniors 30% of their gross monthly income as rent.

“But nobody has any vacancies. And nobody can live on $1,100 a month, except, we could here because our heat was included, she said. “For the first time in my life, I’m taking food stamps, and [that monthly benefit] was cut in half a couple of weeks ago.”

Via email, I reached out about this issue to a member of Roanoke City Council and an assistant city manager. I received no immediate replies from either by deadline Wednesday. I had more success reaching out to other agencies and some apartment complexes.

Most of the agencies are overwhelmed, and the apartment complexes I talked to are full, with no vacancies expected anytime soon. The one agency that offered some hope for Fleming was Total Action for Progress.

Its president, Annette Lewis, said TAP’s inventory of available subsidized housing shows that The Terraces apartments on Maiden Lane in southwest Roanoke had 43 vacancies as of TAP’s most recent count. The Terraces phone number is (540) 343-9987.

Another agency was Roanoke Area Ministries, a nonprofit that sponsors an emergency homeless shelter and financial assistance program to help others from becoming homeless. For eligible clients, RAM can help pay a portion of a new tenant’s first month’s rent and security deposit, and help with utility payments to avoid shut-offs.

On March 22, RAM posted the following message in bold capital letters, on its website:

“Due to a recent extreme need for financial assistance, RAM House is changing its hours of client services from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is the only way we can process the extreme number of applications we are receiving.”

Melissa Woodson, RAM’s executive director, told me that for each person its caseworkers are able to assist, there are two to three more people seeking help through RAM.

Since Dec. 1, she added, RAM has spent $117,500 on financial assistance for renters. That’s way more than a third of what it raised in the last Good Neighbors Fund campaign organized and promoted by this newspaper.

Most of those recipients aren’t necessarily from English Gardens, Woodson added. Those residents are just beginning to contact RAM.

But the statistic demonstrates just how tight the rental market is right now for everyone at the low end of the income scale. And that increases the housing challenges people like Fleming are facing.

The housing shortage is growing worse, Woodson added.

“I think it’s going to get bad,” she said darkly. “I fear the number of homeless is going to go up even without the closing of that apartment complex.

“I don’t think a lot of people in the middle class realize how hard it is for lower-income people,” Woodson said.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog .

