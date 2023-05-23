Around the beginning of May, yours truly planted some cannabis seeds in dirt and made sure to moisten that daily. Then we asked readers to suggest names for the 2023 crop, because we had so much fun last year, naming the plants after Western Virginia politicians.

Since then, five of the 2023 plants have sprouted and we’re still waiting on a sixth to pop. (If need be, I will give away two plants to stay under Virginia’s legal limit of four.)

And in the meantime, readers have reached far and wide for suggestions as to the most fitting monikers.

One suggested naming the plants after British royalty, such as King Charles weed. Others proposed naming the plants after fine newscasters at WDBJ-7; or Fox News personalities who’ve been fired, such as Tucker Carlson.

At least a couple readers suggested well known weed-consuming musicians, such as Willie Nelson or Snoop Dogg. And we’ll run down even more below.

Beverly Padgett of Bedford, suggested naming the plants after Virginia university presidents. Others suggested well-known coaches at Virginia college sports teams, or college mascots. (The latter suggestion came from Mal Ayers.)

I’m calling an audible here and naming the plants after college teams in this region: The Virginia Cavaliers; Virginia Tech’s Hokies, the Liberty University Flames and Roanoke College’s Maroons.

Would anyone like to toke on Maroon Marijuana or some Flowering Flames? Or would you prefer Hokie High or Cavalier Cannabis? And which buds will be the most potent?

All four colleges sported successful 2022-23 men’s basketball seasons, meaning they won more games than they lost. (Alas, one cannot say the same about the 2022 football season.)

At 27-9, Liberty had the most wins. In their season opener the Flames routed the Regent University Royals 104-38. But in December perennial basketball powerhouse Oral Roberts beat Liberty by 14 points.

The Virginia Cavaliers went 25-8 in the most recently concluded basketball season, losing to Duke by 10 points in the ACC tourney and to Furman, 68-67, in the NCAA Tournament.

Roanoke College’s Maroons won-loss record was 20-7, but in December they lost to Transylvania University (of Kentucky) 75-67, and in January Eastern Mennonite University beat the Maroons 74-61.

And Virginia Tech’s Hokies went 19-15. Though they beat Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament, they subsequently lost to N.C. State, and then to Cincinnati in the NIT Tournament.

I chose college teams because they have a large, built-in fan base, or tribe, and because of the familiarity of the team names. It’s likely you’ve seen those in hundreds of sports-section headlines.

From here on out, I’ll keep you posted with occasional reports on how the plants are doing as the growing season progresses.

Meanwhile, here are some other reader name suggestions and as you can tell, some came from folks who first donned their punster caps.

“I think it is fitting that you name each plant after a landmark mountain in our area. The mountain peaks that surround Roanoke have been a destination for folks wanting to get High for ages,” wrote a reader who identified himself as Chris.

“As a matter of fact, I was up on Mill mountain overlook recently and I overheard a couple commenting on how High they were,” Chris added. “So of course at least one plant deserves to be named after our beautiful mountain with the star. Then of course there is Tinker, Poor, Bent, Fort Lewis, Catawba and Potts. Just to name a few. So, depending on how High you prefer to get, you don’t have to travel far.”

Jim Fralin of Palm Springs, California, drew on his background as a former resident of Franklin County.

“The county is known as the moonshine capital of Virginia, he wrote. “I suggest you consider naming the plants after synonyms for moonshine.” Both were once-prohibited items that later became legal, he noted.

He suggested: Hooch, Home Brew; White Lightning; Rotgut and more.

Finally, there was a shy local teacher who begged me not to divulge her name. She suggested naming the weed after Virginia state parks because they “can always use the publicity.”

“I would like to suggest you HIGHlight nearby state parks — Hungry Mother, Fairy Stone, Grayson Highlands, High Bridge — puns intended!”

She added: “please don’t use my name, we aren’t allowed to have our names out there with anything related to marijuana, and I don’t even smoke, I just like your column — just identify me as ‘a local middle school teacher.’”

Done.

The next dispatch about the plants’ progress will drop around the end of June. By then, which will be tallest, fattest or most lush?

Stay tuned.