CASEY: Who should you report to the Democracy Stoppers Hotline?

Though his face will blend into just about any crowd, Good’s mouth is what’s made him a standout. During his campaign last year, he railed against same-sex marriage and transgender people in public bathrooms.

And shortly before the Electoral College voted for Joe Biden in December, the 55-year-old spoke at a pre-riot rally, where he complimented the shoulder-to-shoulder crowd on their bare faces and declared the pandemic “phony.” Roughly 21 million Americans have been infected and 360,000 have died.

Unfortunately, we know bias against gays or spreading false information to the public are not crimes. Heck, if the latter was, President Donald Trump would have been jailed at least four years ago.

Like Cline, Good also voted to reject Arizona’s and Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. In your phone call to the hotline, you can argue Good collectively tried to disenfranchise about 5 million Americans of their votes in November’s election.

Our third suspect is Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem.

Griffith, 62, is better known than the other two, probably because he has a much longer tenure in Congress. Also, Griffith used to rent a booth each year at the wonderful Salem Fair, where he did a riveting “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” act.