CASEY: Why did Rep. Morgan Griffith vote to support NATO?

I’ve heard complaints in the past that I write only negative stuff about Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem. While I understand that criticism, it’s not strictly true.

Uncritically, I’ve written about Griffith’s efforts to pass legislation aimed at protecting patients in the wake of a fungal meningitis outbreak that grievously injured — and killed — people in Virginia and elsewhere.

Once, I wrote all about the congressman’s wedding ceremony in a Salem cemetery, next to the grave of Revolutionary War Gen. Andrew Lewis. That was somewhat humorous, but it wasn’t critical. The facts came straight from his wife.

And you may remember a column this time last year, under the headline “In defense of Reps. Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith.” It pointed out that, no matter what you think of their politics, neither are ding-dongy conspiracy freaks.

That’s a positive attribute considering today’s GOP, because some of its stars act downright kooky. Consider Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia.

As a candidate in 2020, she wrote a social media post suggesting Jewish space lasers started California wildfires. Just the other day, Greene suggested “a national divorce” — aka secession. To his credit, Griffith has given zero signals he’s on board with such efforts.

All of the above is worth mentioning because of a journalistic quest I’ve been on for about a week. That concerns a vote in Congress on April 5, brought to my attention by one reader in Roanoke and another in Lexington.

I’ve been trying to praise Griffith for that action. But his congressional staff isn’t making it easy.

The vote in question concerned H.R. 831, sponsored by Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Democrat from Northern Virginia. It supports NATO, and here’s the entire title:

“Calling on the United States Government to uphold the founding democratic principles of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and establish a Center for Democratic Resilience within the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.”

Considering Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, the resolution sounds like a positive move, right? The House of Representatives certainly thought so — the resolution passed 362-63, and 143 of those “aye” votes came from Republicans.

In that respect, the vote was truly “bipartisan” — an adjective rarely applied to anything on Capitol Hill these days. Griffith was one of the GOPers who voted for it. For that he deserves kudos.

Frankly, It’s hard to imagine the House vote going the other way. That’s because the United States is NATO’s most powerful member-nation. A majority “nay” vote in Congress could easily have been seen as undercutting NATO at a time of unprovoked Russian military aggression in Europe. Under the circumstances, it would be the worst possible kind of message to our European allies.

I assumed Griffith realized that, and it was why he voted in favor of the resolution. But I wanted to make sure. Because despite all the blathering you hear about “fake news,” real journalists take pains to learn about subjects they write about.

So on April 7 shortly after 10 a.m. I emailed Griffith’s communications director, Kevin Baird, about H.R. 831.

“Rep. Griffith voted for that resolution,” I wrote. “Can you tell me why? I need an answer by Friday afternoon, April 8.” No reply yet.

I also left Baird a voicemail message. And I followed up the first email with a second one, on April 9.

This past Sunday, I texted the question directly to Griffith’s cellphone number — at least, it’s the number in my phone that used to be his cellphone number. I don’t know for sure if he still has the same number. There was no response.

Tuesday afternoon, Griffith’s district staff held “office hours” in a conference room at the Hollins Branch library in Roanoke County. So I drove over there and met Taylor Billings, who normally works in the congressman’s Christiansburg office.

She was friendly and engaging — but she had no idea why Griffith voted for H.R. 831. The district office focuses on constituent services, Billings explained.

So I jotted the question on a constituent request form, listing my name and phone number, and handed Billings a business card, too. She promised to relay the message to Capitol Hill, and tell them I needed an answer by 3 p.m. Wednesday. Guess what? No response again.

Griffith’s staff seems to be throwing up one roadblock after another, trying to prevent me from praising their boss for voting the right way.

That’s almost as weird as getting married in a cemetery. And it puts a cloud of uncertainty over Griffith’s action. In the end, we really don’t know why he voted for that resolution — assuming his vote was intentional.

It’s probably fair to assume it was not a mistake, because Griffith made no effort to change his vote.

The bottom line is, we should applaud him. The vote was wise, it demonstrated sound judgment, and it also showed Griffith’s willingness to rise above partisanship in high-stakes international affairs. That’s Reaganesque.

Alas, we cannot say the same about Western Virginia’s other two congressmen.

Both Reps. Ben Cline, R-Fincastle, and Bob Good, R-Campbell, voted against the NATO resolution, along with 61 other Republicans, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Naturally, I asked the Virginia congressmen’s spokespeople why.

Good’s communication director, Mattie Nicholson, didn’t respond either. So Good’s reasoning for voting against the NATO resolution remains unclear.

Cline answered my emailed question Friday afternoon, in a public post to his Facebook page.

Over 246 words, he argued H.R. 831 took four actions. The first was reaffirming Congress’ support for NATO and the second was supporting Ukraine in its battle against Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

“Had the resolution ended there, I would have voted for it,” Cline wrote in the statement.

But the third and fourth planks, which Cline termed “controversial action items,” troubled him greatly. The third urged NATO to strengthen democratic institutions among NATO members and aspirant counties. The fourth encouraged the formation of the “Center for Democratic Resilience” within NATO.

That would weaken NATO, Cline argued, because it would force additional bureaucracy upon the treaty organization. So Cline voted against the entire resolution — rather than voting “present” which would equate to “neither way.”

There’s an entire idiom in the American vernacular devoted to that kind of move. It’s known as “throwing the baby out with the bathwater.”

Those “nay” votes sent a message that at least some American political leaders believe the negative aspects of a little more democracy and bureaucracy in NATO would outweigh the positive aspects of NATO’s continued existence.

And if you think about it, you’d realize Russian President Vladimir Putin likely agrees with that sentiment.

Bonus points for Griffith that he doesn’t.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog .

