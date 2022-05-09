CASEY: Widow of Navy sailor from Salem seeks to help military families caught in tragedy

Megan Buriak still can’t bring herself to describe the moment last summer she learned of the death of her husband, Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class James P. "Jimmy" Buriak.

The Salem High lacrosse star and Roanoke College graduate, a U.S. Navy rescue swimmer, perished with four others Aug. 31 when the Navy helicopter they were in crashed while landing on a ship in the Pacific, roughly 80 miles off the West Coast. He was 31.

The “aviation mishap,” as the military called it, claimed the life of Megan’s soul mate and left their now 2-year-old son, Caulder, fatherless. It took the Navy 38 days to find the bodies of her husband and the others, and return them to California.

The tragedy’s wake also presented a dizzying array of questions that Megan, a sudden widow and single mom, felt unprepared to answer. How could she afford the mortgage on their home? Or diapers, or child care for their little boy?

Jimmy’s paycheck from the Navy ended with his life, Megan said. She had hoped a $300,000 life insurance policy would help her and Caulder rebuild. But because of some fine print in that commercial insurance contract, it didn’t pay off.

That clause, of which Megan had been unaware, excluded coverage for deaths that occurred “in a non-airfare-paying air crash.” Which described precisely what happened to her husband.

“The claim was denied,” Megan told me Monday. “I filed an appeal. We were denied again.” Besides that, the couple’s assets were frozen for a period after his death. Megan was locked out of their bank accounts.

Thankfully, the young family isn’t destitute, and that’s not what this column’s about.

The U.S. Navy paid Megan a $500,000 death benefit, the standard amount for military personnel who lose their lives under such circumstances, she said.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $118,000 for Megan and Caulder. And the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which helps surviving families of first responders and military personnel killed in the line of duty — has paid off the mortgage on the couple’s San Diego home.

Megan, meanwhile, has taken the worst disaster of her life and is trying to turn it into something positive. She’s working and going to college, seeking a degree in business and nonprofit management.

She’s also created an all-volunteer, IRS-approved 501c3 nonprofit foundation to educate other Navy and Marine Corps personnel, and their families, about financial and legal moves they can make to prepare themselves in the eventuality of the next tragic military accident.

Life insurance is just one of those, Megan said. For example, almost all commercial life insurance policies exclude coverage for the circumstances under which Jimmy died, she added.

She’s found one company, Navy Mutual, that would have paid off if the couple had had such a policy. That’s the kind of “pre-mishap” aid the foundation can render to Navy families. Advice on wills and powers-of-attorneys are other such preparations.

And besides educating military families in advance of tragedies, The AWS1 James Buriak Foundation also will support Navy/Marine Corps families in the wake of fatal air accidents that claim their loved ones, Megan told me.

“We step in and provide 30 days of child care, until you get your death benefits, which takes two to four weeks,” Megan said. “Diapers, wipes, baby food and formula — we’ll cover the first 30 days.” The foundation also will provide 14 days worth of food to families under those circumstances.

The foundation hasn’t yet paid out benefits to Navy or Marine Corps families because it’s still in the development phase. That’s why you’re reading this now.

One of the foundation’s first major fundraisers occurs here in the Roanoke Valley, where Jimmy grew up and his parents, James and Carol Buriak, still live.

Under the collective title of "Jimmy Fest," it'll begin at three area microbreweries the week leading up to Memorial Day. Parkway Brewing Co. in Salem and Olde Salem Brewing Co. outlets in Roanoke and Salem are holding fundraisers that week.

A portion of the proceeds from beer sold at those breweries those days will be donated to the AWS1 James Buriak Foundation. Here’s the schedule:

4:30 p.m. May 25, Parkway Brewing Co., 739 Kessler Mill Road, Salem.

1 to 4:30 p.m. May 27, Olde Salem Brewing Co., 315 Market St. S.E., Roanoke.

2 p.m. May 28, Olde Salem Brewing Co., 21 E. Main St., Salem. That event will be catered by Mission BBQ of Roanoke, which is selling $18 food tickets and will donate a portion of its proceeds, too.

Currently, the foundation doesn’t have an event slated for May 28, but that may change, Megan said. She’s also planning two fundraising runs in honor of Jimmy this upcoming August in San Diego and Virginia Beach. Those will be annual events.

Megan, 34, grew up in a small town in Missouri and met Jimmy in Virginia Beach in 2012. She was renting a car, and he was working for a car rental company. In college, he’d earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management.

He joined in the Navy in 2017 and they were married in 2018. Because he had a college degree, Jimmy could have applied for an officer’s commission in the military. But that likely would have relegated him to a desk job, she said.

“He didn’t want to be sitting at a desk, doing desk jobs,” she said. “He wanted to be the hero in the story who saved people.” After the Navy, he planned on working for the FBI. In that role, she said, he wanted to be “the guy who kicks in doors.”

“He wanted to join a brotherhood, and be bigger than himself, and he wanted to help people, “ she said. Also, he wanted action, “he wanted to live in the thick of it,” she told me.

Initially, Jimmy entered the military intending to become a Navy SEAL. He wound up as a rescue swimmer, one of those fearless sailors who jump into oceans to save others. At the time of the accident, he and the other victims were returning from a training mission.

By then, Jimmy had already saved at least one life, while he was off duty and relaxing on a beach on the Pacific island of Guam. In February 2020, he made headlines in this newspaper for rescuing a swimmer caught in a riptide, and injuring himself in the process.

Jimmy's funeral was at Arlington National Cemetery on Dec. 9.

“My husband was a man of character, sometimes of little words, but one you could always count on,” Megan wrote in an email to this newspaper shortly after his death. “"He’d drive you to work if you needed a ride, help you move, be your lunch buddy, battle 12-year-olds in paint ball or pull you from a bar fight.

“His favorite quote is as follows: ‘I’m going to do today what other people aren’t willing to … so I can do tomorrow what other people can’t.’ And that describes him perfectly. He trained harder, loved greater and gave 1,000% in everything he did.”

We should all tip a glass to Jimmy beginning May 25.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.

