CASEY: Will twice-rejected Brandon Avenue apartments proposal return?

Where that leaves things seems to be anyone’s guess.

In general, the debate boiled down to a need for affordable housing in Roanoke, versus traffic on busy Brandon Avenue added by the development. Opponents also cited environmental concerns over removing trees adjacent to Murray Run, a stream that runs through the wooded acreage.

But there’s a political dimension, too. And so far few people seem to be tuning into that. It concerns Councilman Robert Jeffrey, who was the fourth vote against the rezoning.

A Roanoke grand jury has indicted Jeffrey on two counts of embezzlement and two counts of obtaining money or property under false pretenses. The embezzlement allegations involve the nonprofit Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization. The other charges involve the Roanoke Economic Development Authority.

Jeffrey has declared he’s innocent of the charges and that he’ll fight them in court. He’s scheduled to go to trial in March. But the other six council members want Jeffrey gone now, and they’re pressuring him.

Monday, the council voted 6-0 on a different resolution asking him to consider taking a leave of absence from council immediately. Jeffrey, who abstained from that vote, said he intends to remain in office until he’s cleared of the charges.