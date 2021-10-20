CASEY: Will twice-rejected Brandon Avenue apartments proposal return?

One of the interesting qualities about representative government is its lack of permanence. Faces change and new ideas emerge. Occasionally, resoundingly rejected old proposals creep back. A bit of both was on display Monday night before the Roanoke City Council.
At issue was a plan by developer Robert Fralin. He wants to develop housing on a nearly 7.6-acre stand of trees fronting Brandon Avenue where it comes together with Main Street and Sherwood Avenue. It’s one of the more inconvenient intersections in Roanoke.
In 2017, Fralin sought rezoning of the land so he could build 54 apartments there. The Roanoke Planning Commission recommended the development.
That year, neighborhood associations from Raleigh Court, Grandin Court and Wasena successfully fought the rezoning request when it went before the city council. The council emphatically shot it down in a 7-0 vote. A chief concern was the development’s effects on traffic at the busy intersection.
Monday night, Fralin was back with a proposal for even more intensive development. Once again he sought rezoning for 54 apartments. But this time, he also asked for approval of 15 additional town houses that weren’t part of the 2017 plan.
His chief operating officer, Brian McCahill, told council flatly that the property would be developed one way or another.
The current zoning allows Fralin to build 12 single-family homes along Brandon — each with a driveway opening onto the street at the three-way intersection. The proposed rezoning would limit the access to Brandon to two driveways.
“We’re either going to do it through the rezoning proposal, with your blessing, obviously,” McCahill said. “Or we’ll do it by right, which will be the 12 homes. They’re both economically viable, but we believe the proposed rezoning is the best option for Roanoke.”
Once again, there was community opposition, but that appeared somewhat weaker than in 2017. Four years ago, the Raleigh Court Neighborhood Association formally sided against the rezoning. This time the community association’s board took no formal position.
Instead, the RCNA sent a letter to the council noting that members of the association held a special meeting about Fralin’s plan last week. During that, 17 members formally opposed the project, five were in favor and four were neutral.
“Fralin Properties was invited to speak on behalf of the proposed rezoning and development, but no one [from the company] attended,” the letter noted.
One again, the city council rejected the rezoning, and a standing-room only crowd loudly applauded that decision. But they barely won — it was a 4-3 vote.
In favor of rezoning were Mayor Sherman Lea, Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd and Councilwoman Vivian Sanchez-Jones. Voting against were council members Bill Bestpitch, Joe Cobb, Stephanie Moon Reynolds and Robert Jeffrey.
Afterwards, Fralin’s company issued another statement to this newspaper.
“Because the vote was so close and we have since been asked by many community stakeholders to wait and reconsider other options, we feel obliged to hear others’ ideas before proceeding,” the statement said. “Nevertheless, at this time, it looks like single family homes will be the final destination of the property, but we do want to respect those community stakeholders.”
When I asked Wednesday who those community stakeholders were, the company declined to identify them.
“Due to the large number of them and the implied confidentiality, we respectfully refrain from comment,” a company statement said in an email.
That message also noted:
“We are continuing to focus our attention on our homebuilding and development operations, and will remain attentive to our six already zoned apartment home community projects underway outside of Roanoke City. These projects are located in Botetourt County, Christiansburg , Roanoke County, Franklin County and Alleghany County. Fortunately, new residents moving to most other parts of the region will have a new affordable quality housing option. Unfortunately, it does not appear that option will be available in Roanoke City at this time.”
Where that leaves things seems to be anyone’s guess.
In general, the debate boiled down to a need for affordable housing in Roanoke, versus traffic on busy Brandon Avenue added by the development. Opponents also cited environmental concerns over removing trees adjacent to Murray Run, a stream that runs through the wooded acreage.
But there’s a political dimension, too. And so far few people seem to be tuning into that. It concerns Councilman Robert Jeffrey, who was the fourth vote against the rezoning.
A Roanoke grand jury has indicted Jeffrey on two counts of embezzlement and two counts of obtaining money or property under false pretenses. The embezzlement allegations involve the nonprofit Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization. The other charges involve the Roanoke Economic Development Authority.
Jeffrey has declared he’s innocent of the charges and that he’ll fight them in court. He’s scheduled to go to trial in March. But the other six council members want Jeffrey gone now, and they’re pressuring him.
Monday, the council voted 6-0 on a different resolution asking him to consider taking a leave of absence from council immediately. Jeffrey, who abstained from that vote, said he intends to remain in office until he’s cleared of the charges.
But if he’s convicted, who will replace him? That’s unclear. Also unclear is how a replacement councilperson would vote, should Fralin bring the proposal back next year.
Representative government is not necessarily permanent; neither are its decisions. In this case, one new face on the city council could flip a 4-3 vote against the rezoning into a 4-3 vote in favor of it. Moreover, there will be another council election in November 2022, for three seats.
That’s why communities in the Southwest quadrant ought to focus on the best person to replace Jeffrey right now. He could be gone from council as soon as next spring — or even sooner, if he bows to increasing pressure.
You can bet Fralin’s development company is already thinking along those lines.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.