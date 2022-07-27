CASEY: ‘Wills on Wheels’ is up for grabs again

Roughly a year ago I helped Bob Bersch give away his successful company. He’s a retired attorney who plumbed the law for 60 years, and toward the end of that stretch, his practice was known as “Wills On Wheels.”

After law school at the University of Virginia, and after earning a master’s in tax law at the College of William and Mary’s law school, Bersch, now 86, went to work for the Internal Revenue Service in Washington, D.C.

Four years later Bersch became a private attorney, specializing in tax law, at a Roanoke firm whose partners included former Gov. Linwood Holton and former congressman M. Caldwell Butler.

Toward the end of his career, Bersch discovered an interesting legal niche. It’s one of the profession’s unsexiest specialties — wills and other important end-of-life documents. But it’s also an area of the law that’s going to touch everyone, sooner or later.

Not everyone’s going to need a scrappy criminal defense attorney or a silk-stocking corporate lawyer in their lifetime. But because everyone’s going to die, most people will need a will or an advance medical directive, or a power of attorney, whether they realize it or not.

Plenty of people could also benefit from a revocable trust, which can speed the distribution of assets, because it allows settling an estate outside court.

That’s why Bersch and his wife, Martha (she was his paralegal) formed “Wills On Wheels” in 2009. Their adventure in house call-lawyering took the couple and their Cadillacs — emblazoned with magnetic “Wills On Wheels” signs — deep into the nooks and crannies of Western Virginia, and into clients homes, hospital rooms and nursing care facilities.

Roughly, Wills On Wheels’ operating territory stretched from Lexington in the north and into the New River Valley in the south. And sometimes east into Bedford, or the Smith Mountain Lake area, too. The Bersches met thousands of grateful people in that dozen-years stretch.

Their overhead was low — the Bersches operated out of their home. Then last year, Bob Bersch decided to retire.

At the same time, he realized there’s still a significant unmet need for lawyers who will perform house calls and prepare wills. And although many of his clients have passed, new potential clients are being born every day. They’re going to need wills, too — eventually.

That’s why he decided to give away the practice and its magnetic signs, phone number and client files. The column that announced his offer fielded a handful of lawyers. By the end of last summer, Bersch chose Mike Cleary, a Roanoke County attorney who’d once worked at Woods Rogers, Roanoke’s largest law firm.

Cleary told me he enjoyed operating Wills on Wheels. But he’s in his early 70s. And earlier this year, he decided to retire, too. He’s now in the process of winding down the law practice. That should be done by the end of September. Cleary intends to move to North Carolina, to be closer to family.

When Bersch learned that, he asked Cleary to return the Wills on Wheels magnetic signs, phone number and Bersch’s client files. Cleary did, and now Bersch is trying to give away the practice once again. He’s willing to help a new practitioner learn the ropes, too.

As noted earlier, probate is hardly the most glamorous legal specialty. But it’s one that’s going to touch everybody sooner or later. And Bersch’s offerings weren’t out-of-sight expensive.

A typical package including a will, power of attorney and advance medical directive clocked in at right around $1,000 per individual when Bersch called it quits. Those who needed just one or two of those documents paid less.

Bersch said when he was operating Wills On Wills, the business income was in the low six figures. Occasionally, he said, it topped $200,000 in a year. And he believes that’s what his successor could do — it’s a decent living.

Although Cleary operated Wills on Wheels for a relatively short time, he told me it’s a worthwhile endeavor. “Very much so,” Cleary added.

“I enjoyed meeting people in their homes,” Cleary said. In that setting, “they’re more relaxed, more talkative, it helped me get to know them better.

“I’m a people person,” Cleary added. “For me it was a very meaningful thing to do. It does capture clients you would not normally see, about having a will. And you’re going to save many people a lot of trouble by doing it.”

“It’s an interesting interchange, when you go to people where they’re most comfortable,” Bersch added. “It opens up a lot more conversation, and when you get through it all, you feel you’ve discovered what they really wanted, and really need, and they get the document or documents. It’s very satisfying.”

People die without wills all the time, and for them, the commonwealth of Virginia has more or less ingrained a one-size-fits-all will into state law.

When a widow with four offspring dies without a will, state courts will divide everything equally among those survivors. If there are no offspring, the assets are generally divided among other blood relations.

“The state [of Virginia] has already done a will for you,” Bersch told me. “But most people want to do something else” with their assets. “If you don’t do anything, state law will control,” Bersch said.

So there you have Bersch’s pitch on giving away Wills on Wheels, once again. If you’re a Virginia attorney who wants to learn more, you can reach him at (540) 553-1215.