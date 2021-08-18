CASEY: 'Wills on Wheels' rolls on, with another Roanoke attorney at the helm

Although the quote wasn’t inaccurate, he added, for a while he believed he’d never be able to live it down.

He asked me if my wife and I have wills.

“Yes we do,” I told him.

“Then I won’t give you my pitch,” Cleary replied. I asked to hear it anyway, so he delivered.

“It’s not about you,” Cleary said. “It’s about the people you leave behind. You’re going to make their lives a whole lot easier if you just take a few minutes now — and not too much money — to invest in preparing the plan for when you’re no longer with us.”

The same is true, he added, for advanced medical directives and powers of attorney. Often, by the time someone needs either or both, they aren’t of sound mind. And in that situation, those documents are hard to come by.

“If they had planned ahead on who’s going to take over, it’s so much easier,” Cleary said.

Cleary said he sells all three documents as a package. For couples, the cost typically works out to a bit more than $1,000 per person, he said.

And although he still has an office, Wills on Wheels still shows up at clients doors if that’s what they desire.