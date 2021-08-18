CASEY: 'Wills on Wheels' rolls on, with another Roanoke attorney at the helm

Back in May you may have read a column that was more or less an obituary for a legal career. It was about attorney Bob Bersch, who has practiced law in the Roanoke Valley for 60 years.
At age 85, Bersch is still with us. But by late last year, he’d hung up his hat on a low-overheard niche practice that he and his wife, Martha (as paralegal) operated mostly from their home since 2009.
As proprietor of Wills on Wheels, Bersch went to clients, rather than the other way around, helping them with wills, advanced medical directives and powers of attorney. He did not charge for travel time, even when the client was as far north as Lexington.
Over the years, the business led Bersch into many Western Virginia nooks and crannies in a trusty Cadillac adorned with magnetic signs advertising “Wills on Wheels.”
Age and health were certainly considerations, Bersch told me of his decision to call it quits. But the kicker was the COVID-19 pandemic, which put a huge kibosh on Bersch’s business model. Understandably, fewer people sought meetings with strangers in their homes while the coronavirus spread across America.
But the firm’s closure left Bersch with a couple of nagging concerns. One was over the demand for his services. After 12 years doing Wills on Wheels, he figured business would rebound strongly as the pandemic waned. And what about his past clients? Bersch thought. Who would help them settle estates for wills he’d drafted long
ago?
So Bersch made an offer: He’d help any lawyer out there who wanted to pick up his practice.
“I’m happy to work with — at no cost — anyone who wants to take this on,” Bersch told me back then. “Any assistance I I can provide, I’m eager.”
It didn’t take long for him to find takers. The column appeared on a Thursday; by the end of the day Friday, Bersch had scheduled five appointments with interested attorneys for the following week.
The first occurred Monday morning; the second that afternoon. Afterward, Bersch called the other three lawyers and canceled the remaining appointments. He felt like he’d found the right person — lawyer Mike Cleary.
Cleary got the magnetic signs, the Wills on Wheels phone number, and Bersch’s client files. He got everything, you could say, except Bob and Martha Bersch’s two Cadillacs. The signs now hang on Cleary’s Toyota SUV.
Nowadays when you call Wills on Wheels, Cleary picks up the phone. That’s happening more and more often.
Cleary, 71, grew up in Poquoson, Virginia, just a few miles from Newport News. He earned an undergraduate degree in industrial engineering from North Carolina State University, and later a law degree at the University of Tennessee, where his father and brother earned theirs.
Woods Rogers — Roanoke’s largest law firm — hired him straight out of school in 1980. He loves the Roanoke Valley, he added.
At various firms, he’s practiced law hereabouts for the past 40 years. For most of the past 25 years, he’s operated a solo practice. His office is on Brambleton Avenue in southwest Roanoke County.
Cleary’s background is as a litigator. Over the years, he’s had experience with wills and estates, but more recently much of his practice has focused on disability law, on behalf of employees who fall under the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act, or ERISA.
“I have a lot of cases in federal court,” Cleary told me.
He also said that many years ago, he’d vowed to himself that he would never be quoted in the newspaper again. That sounds like an interesting story, I thought. So I asked why.
Cleary said he’d been quoted in The Roanoke Times back in the 1980s — regarding a non-legal issue — and the aftermath caused him some grief.
The issue was whether the city should permit auto racing at Victory Stadium. Because he was a racing fan, Cleary gave the proposal a thumbs up.
He said he told the reporter, “It’s not like it’s a bunch of rednecks who are going to be racing at Victory Stadium. These are very nice people.”
Although the quote wasn’t inaccurate, he added, for a while he believed he’d never be able to live it down.
He asked me if my wife and I have wills.
“Yes we do,” I told him.
“Then I won’t give you my pitch,” Cleary replied. I asked to hear it anyway, so he delivered.
“It’s not about you,” Cleary said. “It’s about the people you leave behind. You’re going to make their lives a whole lot easier if you just take a few minutes now — and not too much money — to invest in preparing the plan for when you’re no longer with us.”
The same is true, he added, for advanced medical directives and powers of attorney. Often, by the time someone needs either or both, they aren’t of sound mind. And in that situation, those documents are hard to come by.
“If they had planned ahead on who’s going to take over, it’s so much easier,” Cleary said.
Cleary said he sells all three documents as a package. For couples, the cost typically works out to a bit more than $1,000 per person, he said.
And although he still has an office, Wills on Wheels still shows up at clients doors if that’s what they desire.
It took a while for Cox Communications to set up Wills on Wheels’ phone number — (540) 774-0044 — so it rang directly to Cleary’s cellphone. But that’s been worked out. And the calls are trickling in.
“I’m delighted — yes sir,” Bersch told me.
“I’m on call with that cellphone all the time,” Cleary said.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
