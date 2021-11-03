CASEY: With legal pot sales now unclear, area farmer plans to give away 100,000 seeds

We should kick this column off by acknowledging the wholesale drubbing Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Republicans pulled off in Tuesday's election. It's hard to imagine how that could have gone any worse for Democrats, eh?

Time will tell, but the election could also deliver bad news for Virginia's nascent cannabis industry, as well as its many newfound fans spread throughout the commonwealth.

As you may know, the Virginia General Assembly decriminalized adult possession of small amounts of marijuana in 2020. This year they followed up by legalizing adult possession of up to an ounce, and home grows of up to four plants.

That may not change, because Gov.-elect Youngkin said during the campaign that he won't seek recriminalization.

The legislature this year also began a process of legalizing recreational weed sales to adults, beginning in 2024. (Currently, the only legal way to buy weed in Virginia is with a prescription for medical marijuana, at a medical marijuana dispensary, such as RISE Salem.)