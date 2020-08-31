CASEY: With pandemic response, where does the buck stop?

I’m often taken to task by readers for things I write that they don’t like. Rarely do I publish their full complaints or my responses (if I respond). Today’s different.
The reader in question who sent me an email about Sunday’s column, Jim Pearman, didn’t care for my suggestion that President Donald Trump bears responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
No “sane or rational person” could believe that, Pearman countered.
Below is Pearman’s full and unedited email message (in italics) and my plain-text response. (The online version of the latter is linked to sources, which, along with minor editorial changes are indicated in brackets below.)
Here we go:
“Mr. Casey,
“You have over the years helped a lot of people deal with bureaucratic and other problems that they haven’t been able to solve themselves. I applaud you for that. I say this only to provide evidence that one can tell the truth about someone even if they hold different political viewpoints.
“I read your ‘Trump ‘surveys’ getting more absurd’ article today. How can any sane and rational person believe that Donald Trump is responsible for the Corona virus and the resulting deaths and economic downturn[?] The rest of the article is just as misleading. For example: my daughter’s and husband’s tax reduction was enough to make a difference.
“You should try to get a job with CNN or MSNBC. They probably pay more than the liberal rag that you work for and you would fit right in. There is a saying that if you are young and not a liberal then you have no heart. The corollary is that if you are old and not a conservative then you have no brain. You are old enough to have developed some smarts. You should be ashamed of yourself.
“Jim Pearman”
Response:
Mr. Pearman,
Thank you for the note. I hate to disappoint you, but I feel no shame.
I don’t blame Trump for the virus. He didn’t create it.
I blame him for the pandemic in the United States. He created that, and he’s helped make it worse. Now more than 180,000 Americans are dead and the USA owns the dubious distinction of having the highest number of cases in the world. We’ve had almost double the number of India, a country with four times our population.
Why? For a lot of reasons.
Trump threw out an existing pandemic-response plan when he took office. He shuttered (in 2018) the pandemic warning office in the National Security Council. Under Trump, the [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] pulled virus-watchers they had [in China] months before the pandemic began. Under Trump, the USA’s become the most virus-plagued country in the world, with the most [cases] and death.
The president did several things to help make the virus worse:
1) After the first confirmed U.S. case, Trump spent seven weeks assuring America that there was nothing to worry about, and in the weeks to come he held several campaign rallies. [Note from Dan: The precise date of the first U.S. confirmed case was Jan. 20; between then and March 2, Trump held eight rallies in New Jersey, Iowa, New Hampshire, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, South Carolina and North Carolina.]
2) It wasn’t until mid-March that Trump changed his tune and admitted it was worth worrying about. He also claimed that he’d known it was worth worrying about for weeks. In other words, Americans could have taken measures earlier and stanched the virus’s exponential growth.
3) Even after he admitted we were in pandemic, Trump downplayed its seriousness by repeatedly claiming (with no evidence) that it would go away when the weather warmed up.
4) He promoted, and is still promoting, unproven and quack “cures.” The former includes hydroxychloroquine, and the latter includes a “cure” [Mike Lindell], the “My Pillow” guy (a big Trump donor) is pushing, after the “My Pillow” guy bought a large stake in a company that manufactures the stuff.
5) For most of the pandemic, Trump has refused to wear a mask in public, rather than setting a good example for the public to follow. These months of mixed-messaging gave rise to idiots fomenting anti-masking “movements” in states like Michigan.
6) He’s encouraged governors in states such as Texas, Florida, Arizona and others in misguided efforts to “reopen” early (or in a few cases, to never “close” at all). It’s little coincidence those tend to be the worst affected now, and that [the] virus is still spreading in those places.
As a result, our economy has crashed. None of it had to be that way.
Another country that reported its first case of coronavirus on Jan. 21 was Taiwan, an island nation of 24 million people just off the coast of mainland China. It has more flights per day from China than the U.S. Immediately, Taiwan implemented a pandemic plan that worked. It never had to shut down its economy. To date, Taiwan has had 488 cases total (20 per million population) and seven deaths (0.3 per million population) The United States, meanwhile, has suffered 18,632 cases per million population and 565 deaths per million population.
South Korea didn’t shut down its economy, either. Instead — and early — it implemented a pandemic health plan akin to Taiwan’s. That’s had less success — 384 cases per million population and 6 deaths per million population. But it’s far still better than the USA’s.
Taiwan and South Korea are great examples of how the USA could have coped, but didn’t — all because Trump refused to take this thing seriously from the beginning.
Thank you for reading my columns, and for taking the time to write.
