CASEY: With pandemic response, where does the buck stop?

“You should try to get a job with CNN or MSNBC. They probably pay more than the liberal rag that you work for and you would fit right in. There is a saying that if you are young and not a liberal then you have no heart. The corollary is that if you are old and not a conservative then you have no brain. You are old enough to have developed some smarts. You should be ashamed of yourself.

“Jim Pearman”

Response:

Mr. Pearman,

Thank you for the note. I hate to disappoint you, but I feel no shame.

I don’t blame Trump for the virus. He didn’t create it.

I blame him for the pandemic in the United States. He created that, and he’s helped make it worse. Now more than 180,000 Americans are dead and the USA owns the dubious distinction of having the highest number of cases in the world. We’ve had almost double the number of India, a country with four times our population.

Why? For a lot of reasons.