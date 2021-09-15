CASEY: Woman waits weeks for thousands SunTrust seized from her account

As of Monday, Jessica Quison-Kress was seven weeks into a maddening financial dispute with SunTrust Bank. That concerned a health insurance reimbursement check for $3,224, which the kitchen-and-bath designer deposited to her SunTrust checking account July 27.
SunTrust informed her the bank suspected the check was no good. Days later it unilaterally closed Quison-Kress’ SunTrust checking and saving accounts, which she’d held since 2015. And just before it closed her account, the bank removed the $3,224 from it.
By Monday, when she wrote me, Quison-Kress had yet to see the money. She had no idea where it had gone. By then, she’d lodged complaints with the Better Business Bureau, the Federal Reserve Bank and the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
And that wasn’t all of Quison-Kress’ efforts.
She said she also wrote SunTrust’s CEO, William Rogers Jr., and William Hagen, the bank’s vice president of consumer client advocacy. And because Georgia-based SunTrust is merging with North Carolina-based BB&T Bank to form Truist, Quison-Kress also complained in writing to Truist’s national headquarters in Charlotte.
She lives with her husband in Greensboro, which is normally out of my geographic range for consumer-advocacy journalism. She contacted me after reading a tantalizingly similar story I wrote in June 2020.
In that case, I helped a new-to-Rocky Mount couple reclaim $99,000 temporarily seized by SunTrust after they got a letter from its Fraud Operations Department. SunTrust unilaterally closed their account, too.
Their money had come from the sale of their New Jersey home, in the form of a real-estate escrow check, which they deposited at SunTrust to open a new account. And the couple could prove it with settlement papers and documents — such as the cleared check. But they had difficulty persuading SunTrust to consider that evidence.
Via email, I took their plight to Cynthia Montgomery, then SunTrust’s spokeswoman for retail banking. And I also sent Montgomery images of the couple’s documents. They got their $99,000 back in 24 hours.
In Quison-Kress’ case, the $3,224 in question was the amount of a check from Preferred Health Plan of the Carolinas, her health insurer. It was reimbursement for covered services, for which Quison-Kress had already paid. The services were detailed in an explanation of benefits the health insurer sent her.
On July 29 — two days after she deposited the check using an app on her smartphone — Quison-Kress received an emailed “hold letter” from SunTrust. It stated “we have confidential information that the check may not be paid” and warned her the funds weren’t yet available.
As of Aug. 4, according to bank statements Quison-Kress shared with me, she had $3.36 in her SunTrust savings account. Her checking account balance was $3,586.47. The latter was the sum of the insurance check plus a paycheck Quison-Kress’ employer had direct deposited.
On Aug. 5, the bank mailed her another letter, this time from its Fraud Operations Department. Listed at the top were Quison-Kress’ checking and savings accounts.
“Due to information obtained during a standard review of your account, we have determined it is necessary to close the above referenced account(s) with SunTrust immediately,” that letter said. It also said the funds in dispute could be forfeited.
On Aug. 6, SunTrust cut Quison-Kress one check for the $3.36 she had in savings, and another for $362.47, which was everything in her checking account except for the money Preferred Health Plan of the Carolinas had sent her.
Around that time, Quison-Kress began writing and calling SunTrust, Truist and anybody else she thought might possibly help her. And she approached the dispute thoughtfully and doggedly.
She gathered documents substantiating that the insurance check was legit. Those included her explanation of benefits from Preferred Health Plan of the Carolinas, which itemized the $3,224 payment. She also had an Electronic Payment Settlement Certification, documenting that the check had cleared July 28, and that the funds had been transferred from the health insurer’s bank in Ohio.
On Aug. 17, Quison-Kress took those to her SunTrust branch in Greensboro, where a manager copied the documents and faxed them to SunTrust’s Fraud Operations Department, Quison-Kress told me. For whatever reason, they failed to assuage the bank’s suspicions of fraud.
Next, she sent the documents, via Certified Mail, to the Greensboro branch — and to SunTrust’s headquarters in Atlanta, and to Truist’s headquarters in Charlotte. That happened Aug. 31.
She also complained to the Federal Reserve, which acknowledged her grievance and forwarded it to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which also acknowledged it. And she contacted the Better Business Bureau of Charlotte, which is more or less the BBB’s clearinghouse for consumer complaints against BBT/Truist.
The BBB dismissed the complaint because Quison-Kress failed to fill out a waiver form the organization said it emailed her. Without that permission, the agency could not discuss details of her case with the bank. (Quison-Kress told me she never received that email.)
Then on Roanoke.com she found the online article about SunTrust I wrote last year. Monday night, she emailed me an unusually well-written narrative of the frustration she’s experienced trying to get her money.
Tuesday morning, I did the exact same thing I’d done with the Rocky Mount couple. I sent an email (with documentation) to Cynthia Montgomery, who’s now Truist’s senior vice-president and retail banking spokeswoman. This time around the problem got fixed even faster.
“You must have put the right vibes out there,” Quison-Kress told me later.
Within four hours of me sending that email, I heard from Quison-Kress again and she sounded excited. She had just gotten a call from Preferred Health Plan of the Carolinas. The insurer had just gotten a call from SunTrust’s Fraud Operations Department, to verify the insurance check was legit.
Next, Quison-Kress got a call from the manager of the SunTrust branch she used in Greensboro. The manager told Kress she could pick up her money Wednesday. The manager offered a few options. One was to open a new account at SunTrust and deposit the money there.
Quison-Kress said she replied, “Do you think I’d open another account after what I’ve been through?”
Yesterday morning, she picked up cashier’s check from the branch. Around the same time, I received an email from Montgomery.
“Thanks for reaching out to us and bringing this matter to our attention. To protect the privacy of our clients, we do not discuss or confirm client relationships — past or present,” she wrote.
“What I can tell you is that any potential client issues that are shared with our media relations team are quickly conveyed to our problem resolution team.”
Considering the lightning speed with which Montgomery solved this problem, and the one from Rocky Mount last year, I believe her.
After she got the check, Quison-Kress snapped a selfie holding it and texted it to my phone. In it, she beams an enigmatic smile that looks like the epitome of satisfaction.
“It’s unbelievable. You’re Superman,” she crowed. “I’m so appreciative. I cannot thank you enough.”
Shucks. Just another day, toiling in the bowels of another bureaucracy …
