CASEY: Woman waits weeks for thousands SunTrust seized from her account

In that case, I helped a new-to-Rocky Mount couple reclaim $99,000 temporarily seized by SunTrust after they got a letter from its Fraud Operations Department. SunTrust unilaterally closed their account, too.

Their money had come from the sale of their New Jersey home, in the form of a real-estate escrow check, which they deposited at SunTrust to open a new account. And the couple could prove it with settlement papers and documents — such as the cleared check. But they had difficulty persuading SunTrust to consider that evidence.

Via email, I took their plight to Cynthia Montgomery, then SunTrust’s spokeswoman for retail banking. And I also sent Montgomery images of the couple’s documents. They got their $99,000 back in 24 hours.

In Quison-Kress’ case, the $3,224 in question was the amount of a check from Preferred Health Plan of the Carolinas, her health insurer. It was reimbursement for covered services, for which Quison-Kress had already paid. The services were detailed in an explanation of benefits the health insurer sent her.

On July 29 — two days after she deposited the check using an app on her smartphone — Quison-Kress received an emailed “hold letter” from SunTrust. It stated “we have confidential information that the check may not be paid” and warned her the funds weren’t yet available.