CASEY: Yet more tales of Roanoke area readers' mail woes

Little did I realize Thursday’s column about slow Christmas mail was like kicking a hornets’ nest. More than four dozen readers responded, dishing nearly 6,000 words about recent postal woes, including utility, car, mortgage and credit card payments that never made it on time.
Some folks’ bills didn’t arrive until after their due dates. There’s hardly space to fit all of the stories in this column, but we’ll do our best.
“I live in north Roanoke County,” wrote Eleanor Bishop. “Have never paid a bill late. Mailed check for my water bill on Dec. 28, 2020. Check has never cleared. Received new bill [Jan. 23] with a past due amount and late fee of $4.14. I guess it’s no more stamps for me.”
The slowdown has also affected Certified Mail, which (at least theoretically) is one of the most secure services the U.S. Postal Service provides, wrote Constance Sparks. She knows because more than three weeks ago she and her husband sent his medical records via Certified Mail from Abingdon to the Department of Motor Vehicles in Richmond, to get his license reinstated.
Though they mailed the records Jan. 2, the tracking “is still showing in transit . . . Thankfully, we had copies and [the DMV] allowed us to fax them,” she wrote.
“We filed a complaint with USPS. Lady said she would investigate and contact us. After two weeks, I got an email asking if we were happy with our resolution and was the person who contacted us professional and competent. I advised them it is still not resolved, as the letter is still ‘in transit,’ and no one ever called. Total incompetence. I told them I could have walked the letter to Richmond quicker. We need serious investigation.”
Here’s a story from Steve Nichols in Salem.
“In December alone I had to pay late fees on my Comcast and City of Salem bills. This month I was in Walmart and my charge card didn’t work. I had to put some of my elderly parents’ groceries back because I didn’t have enough cash. That was Saturday the 16th. I called Citibank and was told they hadn’t received my payment so they placed my card on hold.”
Ironically, Nichols added, “In their greeting [Citibank asks] for patience with their billing statements because of the mail being slow. I asked the rep shouldn’t that same patience apply to my payment? Nope.”
Another Salem resident, Bill Modica, has fewer greenbacks in his pocket because of slowpoke mail.
“ I mailed a payment to my Home Depot account on Dec. 20. It never got there,” he wrote. “On Jan 14, they sent me a notice that I now owed them a $29.00 late fee for missing the payment due date.”
So Modica called the post office.
“One official followed the standard line that they were overwhelmed with mail and understaffed and they were sorry about it. But one other person I spoke to was more forthcoming.
“He told me that the removal of sorting machines and the refusal to allow substitute staffing was the real reason that the mail was sitting in bins in the Greensboro building until they had time to get to it. As you indicated in your story the problem was directly caused by the Trump-appointed Postmaster General’s directives to slow mail delivery.
“I suspect that this was an attempt to slow mailed-in ballot delivery in the hopes it would allow Ex-President Trump to hold on to his early lead in the vote count. This is unacceptable and, in my opinion, is a criminal attempt to influence the election results.”
Mary Lohmeyer of Bedford County is still waiting for the COVID-19 stimulus payment, which according to the IRS was mailed Jan. 6. But that’s not all.
“We got our HughesNet bill on January 11,” she wrote. “The bill is due for payment on January 7. We paid online so it wouldn’t be late. I received a Christmas card mailed from Rockville, MD in mid-December on January 10. . . . My partner’s new insurance card and guidebook was very late, so that he did not have proof of insurance until mid-January.”
Oddly, Lohmeyer added, her “junk mail is always right on time. . . . I know the [Postal Service] is overloaded and perhaps short staffed but much of this late delivery is ridiculous.”
Ernie Bentley of Pilot said his mail delivery has been pretty good lately. Not so for his sister, Elizabeth Bentley, who lives in Philadelphia. The mail’s been giving her a fit. Here’s part of a Monday [Jan. 25] email from her that he shared:
“I wrote five checks on January 5, mostly for estimated taxes due but one for car insurance. I got a notification on Friday that my car insurance was going to be canceled for non-payment. I checked my account at the bank and discovered that none of the five checks had been deposited.
“The mail seems to have gone astray, as this is the second time an important document has gotten lost in the mail. My insurance bill for long term health insurance was mailed on December 14. It finally arrived January 22. So note to self: Pay bills in person at the post office, and pay them early.”
Bob Whiton of Blacksburg raises a good question:
“Right now I’ve got a credit card company charging me interest and fees because the December bill never arrived. Verizon is threatening to cut off my phone service because the December bill never arrived. Verizon doesn’t care that the bill never arrived, that I notified them the bill never arrived, or that I promptly mailed payment when I finally got a replacement bill. Same for the credit card company.
“What are people supposed to do when they lose their phone service and credit due to Postal Service failures?”
Sandra Dickerson of Riner mailed her Verizon cellphone and Talbots payments on Dec. 23.
“They have not been received as of today January 22, 2021. Also never received my credit card statement which was mailed out December 18th. Paid all online to avoid late payment as well.
“Can you give some directive as to who to contact on this?”
Sandra, I can tell you this: At least one member of Congress is paying attention. Monday, Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., called for President Joe Biden to fire all six members of the Postal Service Board of Governors. All of them were appointed by the former president. They’re the people to whom Postmaster General Louis DeJoy answers.
“After several years of unprecedented sabotage, the United States Postal Service is teetering on the brink of collapse,” Pascrell wrote in the letter to Biden. “Through the devastating arson of the Trump regime, the USPS Board of Governors sat silent. Their dereliction cannot now be forgotten. Therefore, I urge you to fire the entire Board of Governors and nominate a new slate of leaders to begin the hard work of rebuilding our Postal Service for the next century.”
We’ll close this out with a few head-scratching doozies. One is from Elizabeth Leech of Roanoke County.
“I have two checks for bills that have yet to be posted. One check was sent out on October 23, 2020 to a pharmacy that is only a mile away from my house. They’ve never received the check and the check has never been posted.
“The other check was sent to Western Virginia Water Authority on Jan. 6 of this year. I have been in contact with them twice. Water Authority has yet to receive the check. (Sarah Baumgardner, a spokeswoman for the water authority, said it’s “currently waiving penalties for customers who call us about their payments not being received in a timely manner.”)
Another’s from Julian Taylor of Roanoke. He and his wife sent a package to their daughter’s family in Colorado, via Priority Mail, which allows for tracking. It took a heck of a detour.
It “ended up in Guam before being eventually tracked back through Hawaii and arriving in Colorado only two weeks later,” he wrote.
The last is from Genevieve Goss of Fincastle.
“As frustrating as it was that three Christmas cards (with checks!) were mailed here on December 19 and not received in Maryland until January 19,” she wrote, “the corker was my thank-you note to my brother in Tucson — postmarked Dec. 31, 2019, received on Dec. 24, 2020!!!”
That one takes the cake! Got any more mail horror stories? Send them to dan.casey@roanoke.com
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:.