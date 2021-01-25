CASEY: Yet more tales of Roanoke area readers' mail woes

Little did I realize Thursday’s column about slow Christmas mail was like kicking a hornets’ nest. More than four dozen readers responded, dishing nearly 6,000 words about recent postal woes, including utility, car, mortgage and credit card payments that never made it on time.

Some folks’ bills didn’t arrive until after their due dates. There’s hardly space to fit all of the stories in this column, but we’ll do our best.

“I live in north Roanoke County,” wrote Eleanor Bishop. “Have never paid a bill late. Mailed check for my water bill on Dec. 28, 2020. Check has never cleared. Received new bill [Jan. 23] with a past due amount and late fee of $4.14. I guess it’s no more stamps for me.”

The slowdown has also affected Certified Mail, which (at least theoretically) is one of the most secure services the U.S. Postal Service provides, wrote Constance Sparks. She knows because more than three weeks ago she and her husband sent his medical records via Certified Mail from Abingdon to the Department of Motor Vehicles in Richmond, to get his license reinstated.

Though they mailed the records Jan. 2, the tracking “is still showing in transit . . . Thankfully, we had copies and [the DMV] allowed us to fax them,” she wrote.