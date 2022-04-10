Casting off: Out with the old

Spring is the time for cleaning out. After a long winter indoors, we’re ready to let go of the clutter. In an era of tiny houses and Marie Kondo books, jettisoning stuff you don’t love is as trendy as acquiring it was 20 years ago.

Whether you’re selling, donating, recycling, gifting or hauling it out to the curb with a “free” sign, knowing your choices makes the process less challenging – and occasionally profitable.

Organizations are eager for things you never considered recycling. Used mascara wands make handy combs for wildlife rescuers removing parasites from animals’ wings and fur (wandsforwildlife.org). Brarecycling.com embraces old bras because they allows girls in shelters and developing countries to play sports and go to school without embarrassment. And Christiansburg’s Wonder Universe children’s museum is soliciting greeting cards, loose beads, CDs and other unlikely gifts to use in crafts (facebook.com/NewRiverCreativeReuse).

Electronics

Getting rid of old electronics responsibly is often declutterers’ biggest issue. Of the 50 million tons of electronic devices produced annually, only 20% are recycled. In North Carolina and 13 other states, it’s illegal to throw out electronics and waste their valuable components. For every million cell phones recycled, for instance, 35,000 pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver and 75 pounds of gold are recovered, according to the EPA.

In the New River Valley, you can drop off your phones, computers, televisions, VCRs, etc. at the Virginia Tech YMCA Thrift Shop. Volunteers will repair them or recycle the parts. (Note: Intake tables behind the shop close on rainy days.) You can also mail your old tech devices to ComputerswithCauses.org, which passes them on to people and groups needing them.

If you’d rather sell your devices, Decluttr.com will give you cash. Trade-in programs at Amazon and Best Buy compensate in gift cards.

Metal

You can also sell metal – copper, aluminum, brass, steel and bronze. Have a dysfunctional hot water heater, dryer or aluminum ladder? They can bring in bucks. At 77 cents a pound, a bag of 400 aluminum cans can bring in $10, and copper tubing sells for $3 a pound at the right scrap yard. Montgomery County Solid Waste Authority, New River Recycling, Rider Scrap Iron and Metals and D&M Auto Parts & Recycling all buy metal. As a last resort, you could bury your old washer or dryer to use as a flip-top root cellar.

Clothing

Let’s say you’ve got some threads that look better on the hangers than on you. There are plenty of New River Valley thrift shops awaiting them: Goodwill, MCEAP shops in Blacksburg and Christiansburg, VT YMCA, Giles County Christian Service Mission Thrift Store and Second Time Around Humane Society shop, as well as Radford Clothing Bank and Pulaski County Free Store. Radford University’s Career Closet (540-831-5373) and Virginia Tech Career Outfitters (career.vt.edu/advising/CareerOutfitters) seek professional interview clothing for students as well.

If you’re hoping to earn cash for your clothes, a good way to determine their worth is to visit a physical consignment shop. Area shops, which pay up front or when the item sells, include Pulaski’s Lis De La Valle, downtown Blacksburg’s VTThrift, and trendy Plato’s Closet and Once Upon a Child, both in Christiansburg. Online there’s eBay, where listings are free and commissions are 12.55%. Multitudes of eBay alternatives abound, such as Depop, Poshmark and artsy-crafty Etsy.

Tired of that wedding dress in your closet? Stillwhite.com offers cash for your gown. NeverLikedItAnyway.com will sell it also, along with engagement rings, Prada sunglasses, and other items sellers claim are their ex’s leavings. (Stories shared here make riveting reads, in a Jerry Springer sort of way.)

General stuff

To skip the commissions and shipping fees, try marketing your stuff closer to home through online community platforms such as Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Next Door or Montgomery County Yard Sale. Buyers pick up their acquisitions at a mutually convenient spot. Or not. No-shows are sometimes as frequent as sales.

It may be easier to skip the hassle and give your stuff away. There are many good reasons, from a lightness in your spirit to the lightening effect of a tax write-off.

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Christiansburg can even come to your door for furniture, appliances and building material donations. Pickup is free if you live in Blacksburg or Christiansburg; a mileage fee is charged for other areas. Or you can leave donations at ReStore’s receiving dock Monday through Saturday.

Goodwill, VT YMCA Thrift Shop, Second Time Around, MCEAP shops and Pulaski County Free Store accept all manner of household and recreational items, but call before delivery. Some have very limited intake hours, and your donations will end up in the landfill if they sit in the rain for a week.

You can give with a personal twist. The worldwide Buy Nothing Project has groups in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Floyd, Giles and Radford. Through the Facebook group, members gift to other members, offering items they no longer want and requesting things they need. The Blacksburg group rallied around a family who arrived here with nothing; eager donors gifted almost everything needed to set up housekeeping, said Blacksburg Buy Nothing founder Darla Bray.

Books

If your stack of books is tipping into safety hazard territory, it might be time to send them off – preferably to somewhere they’ll matter. At least two Blacksburg bookstores – Bookholders and Virginia Tech Bookstore – donate out-of-date textbooks to charitable causes such as prison libraries (libguides.ala.org/PrisonLibraries/bookstoprisons), Books for Africa (booksforafrica.org) and public libraries (betterworldbooks.com/go/donate).

Local libraries accept used books for their book sales, generally fairly recent books in good condition. Ditto for the VT YMCA Thrift Shop, Second Time Around Shop and Goodwill. Or consider dropping them at one of the area’s mailbox-sized Little Free Library. (Most NRV towns have one and Blacksburg houses more than a dozen.)

You can sell books online, on Amazon, Half Price Books or Powell’s, or to a few local bookstores, but don’t expect to make a killing. Blacksburg Books periodically accepts books for store credit. Old New River Books (facebook.com/oldnewriverbooks) deals in rare books and first editions, but owner Ken Vaughan says age is no indication of worth.

“Books like school spellers, hymnals and smaller Bibles were owned by nearly every household and were so mass-produced they’re still plentiful today and usually worth no more than a couple bucks at best,” he said. “The more niche the subject matter, the fewer copies were printed and usually the more value it commands. This is the most basic rule of thumb for books and applies to all ages of publication.”

Vaughan recommends checking sites such as Abebooks.com and eBay.com to determine books’ selling prices. He notes that Google can point potential sellers to dozens of e-commerce sites for used books.

Lastly

A surprisingly good place to donate, especially during spring cleanup, is the streets of Blacksburg. All April, pickup trucks troll the town, scanning a smorgasbord of furniture, flower pots, scrap metal and building materials. Frequently they score a real find – a perfect Queen Anne chair or enough metal to fund dinner at Mountain Lake Hotel. It’s out there for the picking.