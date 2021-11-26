Catalytic converter thefts from autos surging nationally and in Roanoke area

“When you start your vehicle, you’re going to immediately know there’s something wrong,” McFarling said. “It’s going to be a very loud noise.”

There also might be a distinct smell of fumes as the converter is no longer breaking down harmful gases in the car exhaust.

The cost of a new catalytic converter can be pricey for those whose insurance plan doesn’t cover auto parts theft. Replacing a converter can run from $1,000 to $4,000 depending on the system, according to a November report from the Pew Charitable Trusts, which said the problem has grown so pronounced in some places that 11 states passed new laws this year aimed at curbing the thefts.

In Virginia, those caught and charged with swiping catalytic converters could face jail time, depending on the extent of the property damage done.

Local agencies have been working to raise awareness of the phenomenon and share safety tips.

Law enforcement suggests keeping cars parked close to your home, building entrances or near a road if in a parking lot to boost visibility. Park in a secure area if possible. If you have a garage at home, use it and keep its door closed.