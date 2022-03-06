Catawba Hospital resumes operations after bomb threat

Catawba Hospital went under lockdown Sunday afternoon after staff received a bomb threat.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Richard Garletts said the hospital received a phone call from an unknown, male caller who said that a bomb had been placed in one of the buildings at the hospital.

Staff members contacted the Virginia State Police immediately after receiving the threat around 1 p.m.

The state police and the Roanoke, Roanoke County and Blacksburg police departments responded with explosive detection K-9s to search the hospital grounds.

Police first investigated the patient floors, which were cleared by about 3 p.m, and the rest of the hospital was cleared by 5 p.m., said Meghan Wedd McGuire, chief public relations officer for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

Garletts said there were no explosives located.

Catawba Hospital is considered a civil defense shelter, so patients and staff were able to safely shelter in place, McGuire said. The hospital has since resumed normal operations.

Garletts said the state police will continue to investigate the incident to determine the origin of the call and the identity of the caller.

