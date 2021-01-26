Catawba Valley Drive reopens after 3-vehicle crash

Updated 11:50 a.m.: Catawba Valley Drive has reopened to traffic.

____________________________

A three-vehicle crash has halted northbound travel on Catawba Valley Drive at Bradshaw Road in Roanoke County.

Traffic is being redirected onto Carvins Cove Road. The southbound lane of Catawba Valley Drive is open, along with Bradshaw Road, according to a news release from Roanoke County Police.

Authorities said there were injuries related to the crash but did not provide any details.

Drivers were urged to be careful in the area as police are still on scene investigating.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.