In the early morning hours of Oct. 19, 2021, Brandon Morris was found lying unconscious in the driveway of his Catawba home.

Nearby was a syringe containing fentanyl and his cell phone, which showed that just hours earlier he had made arrangements to buy what turned out to be a fatal dose of the powerful narcotic.

Ashley Blankenship later admitted to police that she knew the drugs she sold to Morris killed the 35-year-old — yet she continued to sell them to others over the next seven months.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen cited the “truly abominable circumstances” of the case Monday in sentencing Blankenship to 17 years in prison.

Blankenship, 39, continued to deal large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl from her Catawba home “despite having Brandon Morris’s blood on her hands,” Cullen said.

In imposing the maximum punishment allowed under an earlier plea agreement, Cullen said he hoped the sentence would deter others from selling what has become the most dangerous of illegal drugs statewide.

Fentanyl, in its prescription and illicit forms, caused or contributed to 76% of all fatal overdoes last year, according to preliminary numbers from the Virginia Department of Health.

At one point, Cullen asked if a 15-year sentence, which both the prosecution and defense had asked for, was sufficient.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Johnson said the aggravating factors of the case needed to be balanced with Blankenship’s early and extensive cooperation with federal authorities.

Blankenship had no prior criminal history and had lived a productive life before turning to drug dealing to support her own addiction.

“Addiction can be a powerful master, and that seems to be the case here,” Johnson said.

After Morris’s death, federal agents conducted two undercover drug purchases from Blankenship, who was selling drugs from her kitchen. Videos of the transactions showed her “preparing the drugs for distribution under her framed degree from Longwood University,” court records state.

After earning a degree in physics, Blankenship worked as a quality engineer at two local companies before she became addicted to prescription opioids while in an abusive relationship.

“That was the beginning of Ms. Blankenship’s end,” defense attorney Deborah Caldwell-Bono wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Blankenship sold drugs to support her own addiction and to deal with her growing anxiety and depression, she told authorities.

“I am an addict myself, and I most certainly do have respect for human life,” she told Cullen on Monday, turning to apologize to the members of Morris’s family who sat in the courtroom.

“Never, ever, did I intend to set out to destroy another life,” she said.

But that was not the way family members saw things. “Do you have any idea of the pain and suffering you have caused?” Morris’s great aunt, Margie Vanneman asked as the defendant sat handcuffed in court wearing a jail jumpsuit.

“Or did she just consider him collateral damage, the cost of doing business?” Vanneman asked in imploring Cullen to impose the toughest prison term allowed by the plea agreement.

Family members described Morris as an intelligent man with a generous soul and a great sense of humor. An avid outdoorsman, he was so kind-hearted that he stopped whenever he spotted a turtle in the road and moved it to safety.

“Yes, Brandon had a drug problem, but he didn’t have a death wish,” Vanneman said. “She might as well have put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger.”