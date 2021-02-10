Cause of early morning house fire Monday in Roanoke found to be electrical

A fire this week that damaged the home of a family of 11 was accidentally sparked by an electrical issue, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire, reported just before 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Fairfax Avenue Northwest, sent smoke issuing from the second floor of the brick home. Two adults and nine children were inside at the time but no one was injured, officials said.

The fire marshal's office found the cause of the blaze was electrical in nature.

That call was one of two fires that crews handled Monday. In the afternoon, shortly after 3:45 p.m., first responders were dispatched to an abandoned house in southeast Roanoke. That fire was brought under control within 10 minutes, officials said, and no one was injured.

The cause remains undetermined. Officials clarified the location of the fire Wednesday. While crews originally were dispatched to the 1100 block of Jamison Avenue, a spokeswoman said the fire took place nearby, in the 1100 block of Highland Avenue.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.