A search continues for a missing Blacksburg 16-year-old, town police said Monday.

A vehicle that may be involved in Celena Hosig’s disappearance was spotted in Fort Worth, Texas, but she has not been found, police said.

Blacksburg investigators ask that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Celena call (540) 443-1400 or email bpdtipline@blacksburg.gov.

A news release issued Monday came a week after police first asked for help finding Celena, who was last seen on July 26, according to the earlier police statement. The 5-foot-6, 115-pound teen, who is white and has long hair and multiple piercings, might be traveling to Alabama or Louisiana in a silver Chevrolet HHR with Virginia registration TRW-8305, police said last week. The Chevy had a pushed-up rear bumper, possibly from an accident.

Closer to home, Celena also liked to hang out at river areas in Radford and Pulaski, police said.

The update issued Monday said that there was a confirmed sighting of the Chevrolet that Celena was thought to be traveling in. That was in Fort Worth, Texas, the update said.

Police earlier described Celena as having red hair – though police cautioned that she had been known to change its color – and piercings in her ears, nose, lip and septum. She also had tattoos on her back and ankle, police said, though they did not describe the tattoos.

Police did not say who the Chevrolet belonged to or who was thought to have been traveling in it besides possibly Celena.