Cell tower denied at park outside Vinton

Following outcry from the surrounding community, Stonebridge Park will not be rezoned for the construction of a cellphone tower.
“These people want this park, but we need to have it took care of,” said resident Roy Lee to the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors during a public hearing Tuesday night. “They don’t want the tower down there, the tower is all about money.”
Vinton area residents from around Stonebridge Park signed petitions by the hundreds, and dozens more sent emails of concern to Roanoke County staff, doubting the need for a 137-foot monopole cellphone tower proposed for construction in the middle of the 10-acre residential park.
“My daughters go to the park several times a day, we love the park,” said resident Virginia Clark to the board. “You all serve our community, and I hope you’ll listen to these people.”
Milestone Communication proposed the tower location to improve cell service in the area, after being denied permission by the county school board to build a tower at neighboring William Byrd High School in 2019.
Members of the public said a cellphone tower would be unsightly, diminish surrounding property value, cause detrimental health effects and damage the park during construction, among other concerns.
“Nobody wants it,” said resident Scott Hanten. “I’m sure y’all don’t want one in your neighborhood, because of the way they look.”
Despite assurances from Milestone representatives that the tower would have minimal impact on the park’s functionality, every citizen who spoke during the public hearing Tuesday was opposed to the idea.
“I’ve heard from the citizens, and at the end of the day I represent the citizens in my district,” said Supervisor Jason Peters, who motioned to deny the rezoning that would have allowed a tower to be built.
The supervisors agreed that the park was too small, and the location did not seem right for a cell tower. Supervisor Phil North said residents had also mentioned Stonebridge Park was in need of maintenance, to the murmured agreement of a socially distanced crowd of 25 people assembled at the board chambers.
“I’m not opposed to towers in the right locations, but definitely this community does not need that,” North said. “It’s a quaint little park that is nestled in a nice neighborhood, and I’d like to see it stay that way, and get some repairs done.”
By Wednesday afternoon, a fleet of Roanoke County Parks staff were at Stonebridge Park, mowing the grass, clearing fallen leaves, taking old staples out of the weathered wooden noticeboard, mending the tennis court fence and tending to the baseball field.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.