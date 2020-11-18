Cell tower denied at park outside Vinton

Despite assurances from Milestone representatives that the tower would have minimal impact on the park’s functionality, every citizen who spoke during the public hearing Tuesday was opposed to the idea.

“I’ve heard from the citizens, and at the end of the day I represent the citizens in my district,” said Supervisor Jason Peters, who motioned to deny the rezoning that would have allowed a tower to be built.

The supervisors agreed that the park was too small, and the location did not seem right for a cell tower. Supervisor Phil North said residents had also mentioned Stonebridge Park was in need of maintenance, to the murmured agreement of a socially distanced crowd of 25 people assembled at the board chambers.

“I’m not opposed to towers in the right locations, but definitely this community does not need that,” North said. “It’s a quaint little park that is nestled in a nice neighborhood, and I’d like to see it stay that way, and get some repairs done.”

By Wednesday afternoon, a fleet of Roanoke County Parks staff were at Stonebridge Park, mowing the grass, clearing fallen leaves, taking old staples out of the weathered wooden noticeboard, mending the tennis court fence and tending to the baseball field.