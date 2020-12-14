Changes coming to Cortran curb-to-curb ride service in Roanoke County

Roanoke County is asking users of its Cortran ride service to demonstrate "patience and flexibility" as the program switches a new operator next month.

New York-based Via Transportation will operate Cortran starting Jan. 12, according to county spokeswoman Amy Whittaker. Roanoke-based Radar, the county's longtime Cortran partner with which the county had a dispute earlier this year, will exit the program, she said.

Via signed on about a month ago and needed to rent vehicles and contract with drivers to get up and running, according to county records. It is a new name in the local transportation marketplace and will be stepping into the shoes of a nonprofit that has operated the subsidized ride service since Cortran opened its doors in 1985.

About 135 people use Cortran on a regular basis for scheduled, curb-to-curb rides to appointments, errands, stores and the like in the county, Vinton, Salem and Roanoke. About 500 people are registered for the service, which is open to people with qualifying disabilities or who are at least 60 years old, officials said.