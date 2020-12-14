Changes coming to Cortran curb-to-curb ride service in Roanoke County

Roanoke County is asking users of its Cortran ride service to demonstrate "patience and flexibility" as the program switches a new operator next month.
New York-based Via Transportation will operate Cortran starting Jan. 12, according to county spokeswoman Amy Whittaker. Roanoke-based Radar, the county's longtime Cortran partner with which the county had a dispute earlier this year, will exit the program, she said.
Via signed on about a month ago and needed to rent vehicles and contract with drivers to get up and running, according to county records. It is a new name in the local transportation marketplace and will be stepping into the shoes of a nonprofit that has operated the subsidized ride service since Cortran opened its doors in 1985.
About 135 people use Cortran on a regular basis for scheduled, curb-to-curb rides to appointments, errands, stores and the like in the county, Vinton, Salem and Roanoke. About 500 people are registered for the service, which is open to people with qualifying disabilities or who are at least 60 years old, officials said.
Paula Benke, Cortran coordinator, vouched for Via and its eight years of experiencing providing transportation to individuals. "Our goal is to make this transition as seamless as possible to result in a positive outcome for the citizens and Roanoke County," Benke's letter to riders said. "We ask for your patience and flexibility as we transition with our new partner."
Via will introduce an app-based service accessible with a cellphone, allowing riders to order rides online in addition to by phone. The hours of operation will remain from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and the service area will remain the same. The charge to users will remain $5 each way, officials said.
Via agreed in its one-year contract to rent three operating and two backup wheelchair-accessible vehicles — which Whitakker said will be mini-vans — and provide them to "independent contractor driver partners" who will do the driving. Each vehicle in the fleet will be branded, licensed and insured, the agreement said. If the branded vehicle fleet is insufficient to meet demand, Via can allow drivers to drive their personal vehicles for purposes of picking up and transporting Cortran clients.
Nathan Sanford, Radar’s top executive, said Radar will continue to continue to operate the paratransit program in the city of Roanoke and other ride services in the region. It will operate Cortran through Jan. 11.
