Charge dropped in missing Roanoke baby case

No details of the online posts were discussed in court or given in the commonwealth's written motion to drop the charge. Simpkins and Terry declined to comment after the hearing, and Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt said she also had nothing to say about the posts.

In an email, Pettitt wrote, "Dropping the charge presents an opportunity for both Roanoke City and Montgomery County to build the strongest cases possible in our pursuit of justice for little Arieanna."

According to Terry and Day's statements to investigators that were presented at his trial last year, Arieanna disappeared from Day's home on Hanover Avenue in Roanoke on the night of Sept. 11, 2018. Day and Terry had been fighting about Arieanna's custody, though at his trial Simpkins said Terry could not be sure if he was the baby's father.

Terry gave an account of picking up Arieanna from Day's home and noticing marks on the girl's face. He said he held her in his lap as he drove south on Interstate 81 toward Blacksburg and that Arieanna stopped breathing along the way.