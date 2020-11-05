Charge dropped in missing Roanoke baby case

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County prosecutors on Thursday ended their case against a man who twice confessed to burying his 3-month-old daughter in the woods — and twice recanted and said he was innocent.
Andrew Christopher Terry, 33, of Blacksburg, was scheduled to stand trial a second time for the disappearance of baby Arieanna, the daughter of Jessica Day of Roanoke — and possibly the daughter of Terry as well. His first trial ended last year with a jury unable to agree on a decision. Judge Marc Long declared a mistrial after calling the case a "hot mess" due to the changing stories that Day, like Terry, had given.
On Thursday, with Terry back in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Rachel Shrader asked Judge Mike Fleenor to drop the sole charge against him. She said that new information had led to more investigation and that her office did not wish to pursue the charge of improperly concealing a dead body.
Prosecutors would have the option of reinstating the charge at some future point.
Defense attorney Angi Simpkins of Dublin told the judge that the new information that Shrader referred to was online statements that Day had posted about Arieanna, and which Simpkins relayed to prosecutors.
Fleenor quickly agreed to drop the charge.
No details of the online posts were discussed in court or given in the commonwealth's written motion to drop the charge. Simpkins and Terry declined to comment after the hearing, and Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt said she also had nothing to say about the posts.
In an email, Pettitt wrote, "Dropping the charge presents an opportunity for both Roanoke City and Montgomery County to build the strongest cases possible in our pursuit of justice for little Arieanna."
According to Terry and Day's statements to investigators that were presented at his trial last year, Arieanna disappeared from Day's home on Hanover Avenue in Roanoke on the night of Sept. 11, 2018. Day and Terry had been fighting about Arieanna's custody, though at his trial Simpkins said Terry could not be sure if he was the baby's father.
Terry gave an account of picking up Arieanna from Day's home and noticing marks on the girl's face. He said he held her in his lap as he drove south on Interstate 81 toward Blacksburg and that Arieanna stopped breathing along the way.
In recorded statements made during hours of interrogation on Sept. 12 and 13, 2018, Terry said he left the interstate at Exit 128 to take a back way into Blacksburg. He said that with a light rain falling, he stopped at a railroad crossing on Jennelle Road, walked up the tracks with Arieanna's body, and left her in a shallow grave he scooped out with his hands.
But when Terry led investigators to where he said he left the child, there was no trace of a grave. Soon torrential rains from an approaching Hurricane Florence deluged the region. No body was found, despite what became weeks of searching across eastern Montgomery County.
No one was charged with harming Arieanna.
Terry recanted his first confession, telling officers he led them along the tracks just to show them that Arieanna was not there. He confessed again during subsequent questioning, then maintained his innocence at trial.
"False confessions occur," Simpkins said at the trial.
Day told different stories to investigators and in testimony at a preliminary hearing and during Terry's trial last year. She said that she had repressed memories of the event, and that parts of her story had only re-emerged as the case continued.
At Terry's trial last year, Day said she had phoned Simpkins' office to say Arieanna was alive and well, and called Terry to ask if she should wait until she was testifying to say that she had given the baby to a cousin to take care of.
