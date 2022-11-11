Charges of timber theft on federal property in Giles County lead to a split verdict

A jury returned a split verdict Thursday in the case of a man charged with the illegal harvesting of black walnut trees on federally protected land in Giles County.

Derrick Thompson was convicted of conspiring with two other men to take and sell downed trees from the Bluestone Project, a flood control reservoir and surrounding forestland owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

But the jury in Roanoke's federal court acquitted Thompson, 48, of three additional charges of aiding and abetting in the crime.

Witnesses during the two-day trial placed Thompson at a spot where he and others were attempting to load a large log onto a trailer in November 2019. But there was no direct evidence that he cut the tree, moved the log from Bluestone or participated three days later in its sale to a dealer in Lindside, West Virginia.

"We don't get to play fast and loose with the facts," defense attorney Aaron Houchens told the jury, describing the case against his client as "rank speculation."

Houchens called efforts by the government to draw inferences from limited evidence "a shortcut to nowhere."

Black walnuts are among the largest and longest living hardwoods in the United States, and are often used in the making of fine furniture and cabinets. The trees are not listed as an endangered or threatened species, but it is illegal to take them from federal land.

The Bluestone property includes a dam on the New River that forms a lake near Hinton, West Virginia. The reservoir can extend into Giles County at high water levels, and is surrounded by 21,000 acres of forestland.

Evidence showed that about 60 trees were cut on the property.

Last month, William Riley Stump of Narrows pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for his role in the case. Evidence presented to the jury this week showed that it was Stump who sold a black walnut log for $1,359.

There was no indication that the man who purchased the log knew that it was illegally harvested.

In his closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Baudinet said there was sufficient evidence to show that Thompson participated in a scheme to make money from a valuable natural resource.

Black walnuts play an important role in the ecology of forestland, and it can take 70 to 80 years for them to reach full maturity.

Baudinent quoted past U.S. president Franklin D. Roosevelt, who in 1937 wrote: "The nation that destroys its soil destroys itself."