Charges are pending after a two-vehicle crash atop Bent Mountain disrupted Monday afternoon traffic.

First responders were dispatched to the 11000 block of Bent Mountain Road (U.S. 221), near its intersection with Clover Hill Road, around 2:30 p.m., Roanoke County police said in a press release.

A 1999 Dodge Ram 3500 that was pulling a "dump trailer" collided with a 1999 "straight truck," police said.

The driver of the Dodge was not wearing a seatbelt and was hospitalized with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, police said. The diver of the other truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Police said charges are pending as an investigation continues.

The crash closed northbound and southbound lanes of two-lane U.S. 221 for several hours and traffic was detoured.

Clover Hill Road intersects Bent Mountain Road near the Blue Ridge Parkway interchange at Adney Gap.