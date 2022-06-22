Charges pending against wrong-way driver in fatal Botetourt County crash

Charges are pending against the wrong-way driver involved in a fatal crash in Botetourt County Saturday, Virginia State Police said.

At about 10:30 p.m. on June 18, a 2012 Toyota Scion was traveling east in the westbound lanes of U.S. 460 near Blue Ridge Springs Road. The Toyota struck a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, which was traveling west.

Police have identified Mauricio Noe Benitez-Mejia, 27, of Nashville, Tennessee, as the driver of the Toyota. He and his passenger, Marcos Gutierrez-Rodriguez, 47, were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash.

Police have identified Keley Michael Davis, 30, of Blacksburg, as the driver of the Chevrolet. He died at the scene of the crash.

Police confirmed Wednesday that charges against Benitez-Mejia are pending.

