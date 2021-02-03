Cheer every vaccine given even if it is not in your own arm, New River health director says

Bissell said that 750 people who had appointments at one of the health district’s clinics found shots elsewhere and canceled, which added 400 hours of phone calls to back-fill those spots — time that she said could have been spent delivering vaccine or scheduling future appointments.

“If you have an appointment, you are going to get your vaccine. Keep that appointment and don’t seek another option that might be a week or two earlier. Let us do the appointments as smoothly and efficiently we can,” she said.

The health district’s priority is to reach the oldest residents first because they are at the highest risk of serious illness and death from the coronavirus. Bissell asked people to reach out to their older neighbors, friends and relatives to make sure they are getting registered, and asked for everyone to be patient as health officials work through the priority list.

But she also cautioned against judging younger people who are at the clinics, as they are the health care and emergency workers, teachers and other front-line essential workers who are also a priority.

The supply of vaccine is not expected to change for the next few weeks. But the trajectory of the disease appears to be offering some relief.