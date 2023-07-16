Summer 2023 is pretty action-packed for Mid-Atlantic denizens of the world’s most popular board game.

This upcoming weekend, Virginia amateur chess players will square off in an online tournament connected to the Commonwealth Games. They’re offering $30 to $125 cash prizes for top finishers in three different categories.

Aug. 4 to 6 is the Second Annual Beltway Open in Herndon, with $5,500 in available prizes. And Aug. 12 is the kickoff for the 10th Annual Washington International chess tournament in Rockville, Maryland. That tourney’s offering a whopping $40,000 prize pool.

Before any of those, there’s at least one closer-to-home chess happening here in Roanoke — on Wednesday evening. The Roanoke Valley Chess Club is importing a three-time Virginia State Champion and international Fide Master. (That’s two ranks below the highest chess rank in the world, Grandmaster.)

Macon Shibut, 65, will give a brief chess lecture in a rear meeting room at the Raleigh Court Library branch. Shibut will spend the remainder of the evening taking on all comers in an event known as a “simultaneous exhibition.”

The mathematician and chess author will play up to 25 games at once, against up to 25 separate players. So far, the club has fielded 19 players. Six slots for challengers remain up for grabs.

The setup will be a large circle of desks, each with a chess board. The challengers will be on the outside of the circle, playing black. Shibut, playing white, will be inside the circle, moving from table to table. Typically, it should take him less than a minute for each move.

The event’s open to the public, and there’s no entry fee or minimum age for participants. The sole qualification: “You have to know how to play chess,” said Russell “Rusty” Potter, board chairman of the Roanoke Valley Chess Club. (He’s also a three-time Virginia Chess Champion.)

“This is part of our ongoing celebration of the 75th anniversary of the oldest continuously operated chess club in Virginia,” Potter told me.

The club is offering no prizes for Wednesday evening’s activities. But win or lose, each player will be able to walk away from their game with a score sheet signed by an internationally recognized chess whiz. That constitutes a trophy of sorts, Potter noted.

I caught up with Shibut for a phone interview last week. During that, he said chess is a game that anyone, skilled or unskilled, can play. He compared it to “a lake where an elephant can bathe and a flea can drink.”

On the phone, he comes across as a refreshingly normal character — married, retired from a defense contractor, father to three grown daughters now in their 20s and 30s, and a grandfather.

Although Shibut was born in Hawaii (when his dad served in the U.S. Marines) he grew up in Richmond. A friend introduced Shibut to chess in elementary school — and Shibut recalled his mentor-pal beat him in every game they played for years.

Then, when he was in sixth grade, Shibut’s mom stuffed a chess book by the late American chess master Fred Reinfeld in her son’s Christmas stocking. Reinfeld, who died in 1964, was a top U.S. chess player in the 1930s and early ’40s.

Shibut read the book — it was about chess openings — and then beat his undefeated friend in their next game. Next, Shibut raided a Richmond library for every chess book they had.

“I was probably the most intense, dedicated, committed chess player back then,” Shibut told me. Later in our conversation, he said the game helped him discover “the pleasure of feeling your own mind working.”

He joined the sport’s governing body in America, the U.S. Chess Federation, which came with a subscription to the club’s monthly chess magazine. And he devoured older issues that he found in the library.

By the time Shibut was 15, he’d established his identity as a serious chess player. These days, he added, players begin getting serious at much younger ages. “Fifteen is an old guy,” Shibut said.

“There’s no question that chess as a whole is skewing younger,” Shibut said. Mostly, that’s a result of expanding scholastic chess programs in schools. Those didn’t exist when Shibut was a student.

“When I was in high school, playing in tournaments, I was an oddity” because of his age. “My high school chess club was a dozen kids, of whom me and one other kid played tournaments. Now, that club might have 100 kids, with a lot playing in tournaments.”

Shibut attended his first Virginia State Championship in Richmond in 1972, as a spectator, after spying a small newspaper notice about it. He entered his first tournament (not the state championship) a year later, in 1973 — in the weaker of two sections the tourney offered. He tied for second place.

“That was incredibly impactful for me,” Shibut said. “I put everything into [chess].

“I finished second a whole bunch of times before I won,” Shibut added.

Over the years, he also also earned a degree in mathematics from the College of William and Mary, met and married his wife Lynn, and worked a regular job as a breadwinner for their family.

Shibut won his first Virginia State Championship in 1993. (He took that title from Potter, who’d posted his second Virginia championship in 1992.)

Over the next decade, Shibut was named state champion two more times, in 1999 and 2002. (Potter, an Original Life Master who’s 10 years older, took his third state championship in 2001.)

He said the last time he played in Roanoke was many years ago.

What are his expectations of the simultaneous exhibition, in which he’ll face up to 25 players at once?

“My prediction is, I will lose one, there will be a smattering of draws,” Shibut said.

“There’s always a snake,” he added.