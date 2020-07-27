Child care options on the way for Roanoke County parents through school, community partnerships

The United Way of Roanoke Valley’s Smart2Start program, which already serves as a streamlined resource to support parents finding child care by offering a single application, will grow to serve children through age 12, according to United Way of Roanoke Valley Director of Early Learning Strategies Vivien McMahan.

Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia CEO Michelle Davis said this is an opportunity that will allow organizations to “make sure that working parents can continue to work and that kids are in a safe and supportive environment during the day.” Day programs will provide academic support to students who choose an all -virtual classroom or on their virtual days as part of a hybrid program, Davis said.

Staffing is one of the largest needs due to the rapid expansion, and both the YMCA and Boys and Girls Club will hire part-time and full-time staff.

Roanoke County Superintendent Ken Nicely said the idea to partner with organizations started in June, when it became apparent a hybrid schedule would create a need for child care. The district began to reach out to existing partners and leaders in the faith community to leverage resources and provide solutions to families. Roanoke County Parks and Recreation will provide care to children of school employees who need it, he said.