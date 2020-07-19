You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Child found dead at Tanglewood Mall; woman hurts officer, officials say
0 comments

Child found dead at Tanglewood Mall; woman hurts officer, officials say

Only $3 for 13 weeks

A child was found dead and an investigating police officer was attacked and hurt Sunday afternoon at Tanglewood Mall, officials said.

Roanoke County spokeswoman Amy Whittaker said officers were called to the mall shortly before 3:30 p.m. "for a report of a female behaving erratically."

That woman, Mandy Lavonne Lacy, 34, was carrying a shopping bag that contained the body of a baby, Whittaker said.

The child's death remains under investigation, Whitakker said in an announcement around 5:30 p.m.

She also said an investigator on the scene was attacked and suffered “a minor injury,” and Lacy is now in custody and charged with assaulting a police officer.

Other charges are pending while the situation is being investigated, Whittaker said.

She said police believe Lacy is transient, but did not release any information about the baby or its connection to Lacy.

At 6 p.m. on Sunday, investigators remained gathered at a taped off the area near one of the mall's main entrances, close to the former JCPenney site. About a half-dozen police vehicles were parked outside Champloo Desserts.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carvins Cove keeps rowing along

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News