Child found dead at Tanglewood Mall; woman hurts officer, officials say

A child was found dead and an investigating police officer was attacked and hurt Sunday afternoon at Tanglewood Mall, officials said.

Roanoke County spokeswoman Amy Whittaker said officers were called to the mall shortly before 3:30 p.m. "for a report of a female behaving erratically."

That woman, Mandy Lavonne Lacy, 34, was carrying a shopping bag that contained the body of a baby, Whittaker said.

The child's death remains under investigation, Whitakker said in an announcement around 5:30 p.m.

She also said an investigator on the scene was attacked and suffered “a minor injury,” and Lacy is now in custody and charged with assaulting a police officer.

Other charges are pending while the situation is being investigated, Whittaker said.

She said police believe Lacy is transient, but did not release any information about the baby or its connection to Lacy.

At 6 p.m. on Sunday, investigators remained gathered at a taped off the area near one of the mall's main entrances, close to the former JCPenney site. About a half-dozen police vehicles were parked outside Champloo Desserts.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.