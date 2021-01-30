Child sex case moves to Montgomery County grand jury

CHRISTIANSBURG — The 11 felony charges against former Fairlawn church leader Kevin Forrest Hite will go to a Montgomery County grand jury, a judge ruled last week.

Hite, 54, of Radford, was arrested in October on 10 felony counts of unlawful carnal knowledge of a child aged 13 or 14, and one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a minor by encouraging a child to send explicit material electronically. The former operations director of the HeartCry Missionary Society is accused of having a sexual relationship with a girl in Christiansburg for what a search warrant described as more than a year.

Hite has been held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail. On Thursday, he used a video link from the jail to appear in Montgomery County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

There, Hite and his attorney, Chris Tuck of Blacksburg, told Judge Robert Viar that they agreed that the prosecution’s evidence was sufficient for Viar to certify the charges on to a grand jury. No details of the case were discussed as Viar accepted the stipulation and sent the charges on.

Next, a county grand jury will decide if there is enough evidence for Hite to be tried in Circuit Court.

