Children's ombudsman hotline officially opens for social services complaints

The state Office of the Children’s Ombudsman officially launched its website and hotline Tuesday.

The office investigates complaints concerning the 120 local social services departments in Virginia. A 2018 state legislative watchdog report recommended the office should be established after it found that the Virginia Department of Social Services lacked a clear way to identify and address problems in its local agencies.

Any individual can submit a complaint to the ombudsman, but the office can also initiate an investigation without receiving a complaint. After an investigation, the ombudsman can pursue any necessary action, including legal action, to protect the rights and welfare of a child who is receiving child protective services, is in foster care, or is placed for adoption.

The ombudsman can also advocate for legislative changes, make recommendations to social services offices and investigate violations of the rights of foster parents.

To make a complaint, call the office at 804-225-4801, email complaints@oco.virginia.gov, or fill out an online form at oco.virginia.gov.

The General Assembly established the ombudsman office in 2020 and in June 2021 then Gov. Ralph Northam appointed attorney Eric Reynolds to serve as its inaugural director.

Since then, Reynolds has been hiring staff and setting up investigatory and intake procedures for the office.

"I am excited that, after several months of preparation and with the support of the administration and our partner agencies, information about the Office of the Children's Ombudsman and the services we provide will finally be made publicly available to Virginians across the commonwealth,” Reynolds said in a news release. “My staff and I are looking forward to helping families navigate the child welfare system and ensuring that child safety and family preservation remain top priorities for our local and state agencies that serve Virginia's children and families.”

In 2018, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission detailed many problems with the state social services department’s accountability and oversight of local agencies.

JLARC reports documented the lack of accountability at social services agencies for nearly 40 years. Reports have said that local departments can operate for years with severe inadequacies, and that the local agencies face no consequences if they do not fix identified problems.

Both biological and foster parents were often scared to speak out against an agency because they feared their children would be removed from their home.

At least 14 other states have implemented ombudsman offices that have been able to improve child welfare programs.

