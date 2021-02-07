Chiming in

Passersby have told her that seeing her decorations make them happy, she says. People drive up the steep incline from Roanoke Street just to see what she’s got in the yard this month and if the wind chimes are playing.

The predecessor of the modern wind chime, the tintinnabulum of ancient Rome, was believed to keep away evil spirits and promote well-being. Even today, some folks use wind chimes as part of the feng shui system to maximize the flow of positive energy.

“There’s no design in what I do,” Price said. “I just find room and stick it in there.”

Ask Price where she gets her chimes, spinners and other lawn art, and she starts making a list: QVC home shopping network, Hambrick’s of Roanoke, Lowe’s, Pier 1, Tuesday Morning, Kroger, Walmart and “wherever I see them.” She always buys new, and she doesn’t mind an end-of-season sale where she can save up to $100 on high priced spinners.

She can point to the chimes and lawn art given to her by her daughter and the grandson she raised – both lost to drug overdoses, she says. Her husband, a Baptist minister and moving van driver, died in 1992. Price says she doesn’t think of her spinning, singing collection as a memorial, just something pretty that picks up her spirits.