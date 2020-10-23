Chris Gladden — writer, bookseller, longtime Roanoke movie critic — dies at 71

There was a time, not so long ago, when movie news and reviews weren't nearly as available as they are now, accessible with a few clicks on a phone.
In the 1970s and '80s, even into the '90s, one had to be inside a theater to see a trailer for a film. Clips were largely relegated to talk shows, to "Siskel & Ebert." If you wanted to know about a movie beyond its TV ad, you were often stuck with the printed word.
Around Southwest Virginia during that period, Roanoke Times writer and movie critic Chris Gladden was one of the most visible, articulate and opinionated sources. His reviews, columns and feature stories ran across three decades. You could see him in his byline portraits — bearded, bespectacled, kindly-eyed.
Gladden, of Salem, died this week at 71, after a period of health problems. He had filled much of his life with what he loved, particularly movies, music and books.
Early on, he was something of a pop culture Zelig, making the scene. As a teen, he hitchhiked to Nashville to see Bob Dylan perform. When Chuck Berry came to Roanoke, he met the man. Given the option to attend Woodstock in 1969, he opted for a much smaller event — the Atlantic City Pop Festival, anyone? — but had no regrets: “I actually got to hear the music I had traveled hundreds of miles to experience, and I could clearly see the musicians," he wrote.
Gladden hit the pages of what's now The Roanoke Times even before his byline did, appearing in the gonzo columns of Mike Ives, as the freewheeling, misbehaving longhair Wild Lyle DeWilde.
In 1974, he joined the newspaper as a copy boy, entry level, but within a few years was getting paid to write about movies.
“They finally gave him a chance and discovered how good he was. … That’s when he really hit his stride,” said Jeff DeBell, a former Roanoke Times editor. “He was one of the most natural writers I ever met. He could sit down and spin out a review in half an hour or less.”
On B-movies or blockbusters, horror films or foreign fare, Gladden was discerning but fun to read. He brought his voice and stories into the writing without blocking the reader's view of the movie, and was early to sing the praises of talented newcomers, particularly the Coen Brothers.
"Often ... I'll go to a film with no great expectations and be surprised," he wrote. "That's what makes the job so delightful, to discover a little gem of a movie. It's a great feeling."
He worked full time until 1993, and when he left, a reader wrote of his reviews: "I didn't always agree with them, but I always read them."
"I think everybody ought to try to do more than one thing their lives," Gladden said the following year, in a Roanoke Times profile, joking that Wild Lyle had shifted to Mild Lyle.
He got a degree in history from Roanoke College. Penned a Civil War novel. Opened a Salem bookstore and scouted rare titles for its shelves, but "wafted away from it. ... He didn't want to be shopkeeper," longtime friend Linda Steadman said Friday. He dealt antiques, played golf. Drifted back into freelance writing for the paper.
"And he subscribed to every cable channel there was to watch movies with," DeBell added.
"He definitely did things his way," his son, Will Gladden, 33, said Friday. He recalled watching "Jeopardy!" with his father, listening to him toss out all the right answers, big or small.
"I said, 'Dad, when are you going to go on there and win a million dollars?'"
"I’m biased, because I’m his son," Gladden said. "But I think you’d be hard-pressed to come across someone who knew him who didn’t remember his humor, his intelligence."
