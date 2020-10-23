Chris Gladden — writer, bookseller, longtime Roanoke movie critic — dies at 71

There was a time, not so long ago, when movie news and reviews weren't nearly as available as they are now, accessible with a few clicks on a phone.

In the 1970s and '80s, even into the '90s, one had to be inside a theater to see a trailer for a film. Clips were largely relegated to talk shows, to "Siskel & Ebert." If you wanted to know about a movie beyond its TV ad, you were often stuck with the printed word.

Around Southwest Virginia during that period, Roanoke Times writer and movie critic Chris Gladden was one of the most visible, articulate and opinionated sources. His reviews, columns and feature stories ran across three decades. You could see him in his byline portraits — bearded, bespectacled, kindly-eyed.

Gladden, of Salem, died this week at 71, after a period of health problems. He had filled much of his life with what he loved, particularly movies, music and books.