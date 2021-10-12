Chris Kavanaugh starts new job as U.S. attorney for Western Virginia

“One of the first responsibilities of a U.S. attorney is to be able to form relationships with a wide variety of stakeholders,” he said.

At the same time, he said, “I absolutely need to reconnect with the folks here” in the Roanoke office, many of whom he has worked with in the past. “They don’t have to win me over,” he said, “because I know the work they are doing every day.”

Kavanaugh has practiced before all of the judges in the Western District, which has seven courthouses. In his new job, the bulk of his work will be administrative.

Some of the office’s policies will be guided by the administration of President Joe Biden, who nominated Kavanaugh for an appointment that was confirmed last week by the Senate.

In June, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he was imposing a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department conducts a review of its policies and procedures. He gave no timetable.

Under the administration of former President Donald Trump, the Justice Department authorized federal prosecutors to seek the death sentence for Samuel Silva, who is charged with killing a fellow inmate in the U.S. Penitentiary in Lee County.