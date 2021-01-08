Christiansburg business owner says she's dealing with backlash after D.C. trip

“As far as on a national level, people are kind of bought and paid for,” she said. “Doesn’t matter what side it is.”

March, an outspoken critic of some local entities, has in recent years become a polarizing figure in the area. It hasn’t been uncommon for her social media postings, including the recent ones about her trip to Washington, to receive backlash.

March said she was still surprised at the feedback she’s received about the trip, which she said included death threats.

“I never really thought, though, that going to see the president give a speech would land you being doxxed,” she said. “That kind of blew my mind. He is the president.”

March said she decided to go to D.C. so that she could take her father to see Trump.

Among the responses to March’s this week was a Twitter user tagging the FBI in a tweet that shared a screen capture of one of the restaurant owner’s Facebook posts about her trip.

“Marie was out there causing havoc. She owns Due South and Fatback Soul Shack out in Christiansburg, VA,” a Twitter user that went by the name of Saint Petty wrote.