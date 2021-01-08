Christiansburg business owner says she's dealing with backlash after D.C. trip

Marie March trekked to Washington earlier this week to hear President Donald Trump, whose rhetoric on Wednesday moved a mob of his loyalists to eventually storm the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory.
March, who owns restaurants Due South and Fatback Soul Shack in Christiansburg, said she left before the start of the violence and condemned it.
“I think it’s absolutely horrendous,” said March, whose husband and father accompanied her on the trip. “I think it’s horrible there were lives lost, but I do believe … if we have corruption in our government, it’s going to get worse.”
March’s views on this week’s events and the overall topic of the voter fraud allegations are shared by at least a few other prominent figures in Montgomery County. They don’t condone the violence that unfolded, but that exact attitude doesn’t carry over when it comes to speaking on the issue that was at the root of the events that turned deadly this week.
March said she doesn’t want to rule out the possibility of fraud.
“It could be a fact,” she said.
Like other supporters of the president, March said she has grown distrustful of the news media and questions the accuracy of information being reported.
“As far as on a national level, people are kind of bought and paid for,” she said. “Doesn’t matter what side it is.”
March, an outspoken critic of some local entities, has in recent years become a polarizing figure in the area. It hasn’t been uncommon for her social media postings, including the recent ones about her trip to Washington, to receive backlash.
March said she was still surprised at the feedback she’s received about the trip, which she said included death threats.
“I never really thought, though, that going to see the president give a speech would land you being doxxed,” she said. “That kind of blew my mind. He is the president.”
March said she decided to go to D.C. so that she could take her father to see Trump.
Among the responses to March’s this week was a Twitter user tagging the FBI in a tweet that shared a screen capture of one of the restaurant owner’s Facebook posts about her trip.
“Marie was out there causing havoc. She owns Due South and Fatback Soul Shack out in Christiansburg, VA,” a Twitter user that went by the name of Saint Petty wrote.
Despite numerous rejections by the courts and a lack of evidence presented, some local conservatives and Trump supporters aren’t completely convinced that the election was without, a shadow of a doubt, honest.
Among those is Montgomery County Supervisor Steve Fijalkwoski, a Republican and supporter of the president.
“You have a lot of witnesses that came forward and described some very suspicious and fraudulent activities,” said Fijalkowksi, who clarified that he’s confident the process was otherwise handled properly in Virginia and in Montgomery County.
While Trump’s legal team did cite witnesses in their attempt to overturn the results, those efforts ultimately failed. One highly publicized case out of Michigan involved a voting machine company contractor claiming that ballots were illegally scanned multiple times. That case, which included a signed affidavit from the witness, sought to halt the certification of the results in Wayne County, Michigan. A judge denied the request.
Still, Fijalkowski said he’s not sure if the claims were given a chance to be fully investigated. He said doesn’t want to outright rule out fraud amid the existence of signed affidavits and the objections of GOP lawmakers, including some of Virginia’s own delegation.
“Just to have a blanket excuse and say ‘no, they didn’t happen,’ how do you know they’re not true if you don’t investigate them?” Fijalkowski said.
Fijalkowski, however, sharply condemned the storming of the Capitol.
“It’s sad it occurred. It was certainly uncalled for,” he said.
Fijalkowski acknowledges many people are upset about the results, but he said he doesn’t see that as justification for what transpired. He said he doesn’t even see anything wrong with simply voicing support for the president.
Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber echoed some of Fijalowski’s comments.
When asked if went to Washington this week, Barber said: “Hell no.”
“I’m totally disgusted with the whole thing,” said Barber, who, as all Christiansburg elected officials, runs independent of party designations. “It’s one thing to have a rally. But then, for some reason when they turn violent, I’ve got no sympathy for any of them.”
While Barber isn’t necessarily backing Trump’s claims, he said he still doesn’t completely rule out the possibility of fraud in elections.
“I’m not sure you can ever have an election and not have voter fraud,” Barber said, adding that there have been some cases in the past. “If there’s one wrong vote, it’s a fraud election.”
Montgomery County Supervisor Sherri Blevins, a Republican, said: “First of all, I’m completely heartbroken and sad … because we’re all Americans. I hate that life was lost. That people came into the Capitol, I condemn any type of violence. That’s not the way we make change.”
Blevins declined to comment on the voter fraud allegations.
Attorney Chris Tuck, previously a Republican member of the county’s Board of Supervisors, decried both the violence and the allegations.
“It brought me to tears. I felt like the Democracy that I loved was being attacked,” Tuck said. “And to see a person sitting in the Senate dressed up as basically a cartoon character, that was heartbreaking.”
Tuck also criticized the voter fraud allegations, pointing to the courts’ repeated rejections of the cases. He said there has just been no evidence presented. Additionally, he said some of the judges that rejected the cases included Republicans, including some appointed by Trump.
Tuck said he’s represented candidates for office before in recounts. At worst, he said he’s found minor issues such as a mis-tally, but he said that’s to be expected from time to time.
“You’re dealing with human beings, who can make mistakes,” he said.
Tuck said he’s never seen anything near the level of what Trump has repeatedly claimed over the past few months. He reiterated that no evidence was brought forward.
“It [Trump’s case] was just a matter of people saying it was there,” Tuck said. “That was a very disturbing thing to me.”