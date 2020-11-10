Christiansburg council approves $18 million for park project

Christiansburg Town Council took a step closer Tuesday evening toward realizing a long-discussed park project set to be built on 60 acres of farmland off Peppers Ferry Road.

Town Council voted 5-1 to adopt an amendment to its 2020-21 budget that includes nearly $18 million to revamp land known as the Truman Wilson property that is tucked behind the Walmart.

Approval of funds for the park — as well as for staff pay bumps — prompted testy exchanges among council members.

“Here we are trying to push for a park in the middle of this pandemic, where people are losing jobs,” Councilwoman Johana Hicks, a longtime critic of the project who voted against the amendment, said. “When we put that park in the agenda, it looks like we were hiding it. How sad is that.”

Council members countered that they resolved concerns about the park and its inclusion in the budget amendment at previous meetings.

“If you were a little more squared away, you would have asked these questions weeks, months ago,” Councilman Steve Huppert said.

Council will hold a public hearing Dec. 8 on the project, a town spokeswoman said. State law requires such a hearing before the town issues an estimated $9.3 million in debt to help pay for the park.