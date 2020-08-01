Christiansburg Council gives green light to Peppers Ferry development

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Town Council narrowly passed measures that will allow a Roanoke-based developer to bring more than 100 apartments and townhomes to the area just off the intersection of Peppers Ferry Road and New Village Drive.

Town Council, on separate 3-2 votes last week, approved a rezoning and conditional use permit for a project by developer Robert Fralin.

Councilman Henry Showalter and Councilwoman Merissa Sachs each voted against the requests, while Councilwoman Johana Hicks abstained.

The rezoning moves 9.1 acres off of Peppers Ferry and New Village from an agricultural to a multi-family residential district. The conditional use permit was needed because the project is bringing a planned housing development.

The project, filed under Magnolia Point Community LLC, calls for a total of 146 units spread out across seven apartment buildings and 14 townhomes. The development, however, will be limited to 72 units until a road connecting Bozeman Trail to Walters Drive is installed.

Councilman Brad Stipes, who voted in favor of the requests, said he previously did not support the project due to concerns about the development leading to another full-access intersection on Peppers Ferry (Virginia 114).