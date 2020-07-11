Christiansburg council mulling another Peppers Ferry development

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Roanoke-based developer is waiting on Town Council to decide on whether it will clear the path for the addition of more than 100 apartments and townhomes off the intersection of Peppers Ferry Road and New Village Drive.

Town council’s vote on a rezoning and conditional use permit for a project proposed by developer Robert Fralin is on the agenda for Tuesday night. Councilman Steve Huppert, however, said he plans to call for the action to be delayed a little longer due to the expected absence of at least one colleague — Councilman Brad Stipes, whose presence Huppert described as necessary due to his key involvement in the review of the project.

“I am going to make a motion that we hold off on the vote until the 28th [of July], so he can be there,” Huppert said.

Huppert said he supports the project in general as he sees it complementing other developments slated for Christiansburg’s burgeoning northwest section. He said he also appreciates that the apartments are expected to fall within affordable price points for town residents.

One project further down the road that Huppert said he believes will complement the Fralin one is the ongoing revamp of the Christiansburg Marketplace at the intersection of Peppers Ferry and North Franklin Street.