Christiansburg council mulling another Peppers Ferry development

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Roanoke-based developer is waiting on Town Council to decide on whether it will clear the path for the addition of more than 100 apartments and townhomes off the intersection of Peppers Ferry Road and New Village Drive.
Town council’s vote on a rezoning and conditional use permit for a project proposed by developer Robert Fralin is on the agenda for Tuesday night. Councilman Steve Huppert, however, said he plans to call for the action to be delayed a little longer due to the expected absence of at least one colleague — Councilman Brad Stipes, whose presence Huppert described as necessary due to his key involvement in the review of the project.
“I am going to make a motion that we hold off on the vote until the 28th [of July], so he can be there,” Huppert said.
Huppert said he supports the project in general as he sees it complementing other developments slated for Christiansburg’s burgeoning northwest section. He said he also appreciates that the apartments are expected to fall within affordable price points for town residents.
One project further down the road that Huppert said he believes will complement the Fralin one is the ongoing revamp of the Christiansburg Marketplace at the intersection of Peppers Ferry and North Franklin Street.
“I’m just so high on the Marketplace that I think that a year or year and a half from now we’re going to be amazed at what that place is going to be like,” Huppert said. “I think if we have more apartments, we can do more to satisfy the needs of some of the retailers we have here.”
The Fralin project, which was filed under Magnolia Point Community LLC, is asking the town to move approximately 9.1 acres northeast of Peppers Ferry and New Village from an agricultural to a multi-family residential district. The rezoning proposal has been paired with a request for a conditional use permit, which is needed for planned housing developments in the multi-family district.
The project calls for a total of 146 units spread out across seven apartment buildings and 14 townhomes.
The proposed project surfaced last year — and even earned unanimous backing from the planning commission, council’s advisory arm — but council in November decided to table the matter and asked the developer to provide additional information regarding traffic data.
Following the tabling, town engineering staff met with the developer and his engineering consultants to perform traffic counts at Peppers Ferry’s intersections with Walters and New Village drives.
Town engineering staff further requested that the developer perform an analysis to determine if a traffic signal is warranted for the intersection of Peppers Ferry and New Village Drive, according to town council documents. The analysis concluded that a traffic signal was not warranted.
But with the analysis showing that the proposed development would create impacts at the intersection, the developer — as part of a proffer — said that a right-turn lane shall be installed on New Village Drive at its intersection with Peppers Ferry. That addition is expected to mitigate the impacts for New Village Drive and Magnolia Point residents, according to town council documents.
Additionally, the right-turn lane will position the intersection for a future signal, should it later become necessary, according to town council documents.
Among other proffers — conditions developers agree to — is the developer building a road connecting Bozeman Trail to Walters Drive. As part of that proffer, the development will be limited to 72 housing units until the connecting road is installed.
“It takes a bit of pressure off Peppers Ferry,” Huppert said.
While he couldn’t directly be reached for comment on this story, Stipes said during council’s most recent meeting that it’s in the town’s long-term interest to try to limit the number of full-access intersections on Peppers Ferry (Virginia 114).
“If this goes through, then the beneficiaries of that will also be current residents of New River Village,” Stipes told council members.
Brian McCahill, chief operating and chief financial officer for R. Fralin Companies, told council that the development will target future Christiansburg residents who earn annual household incomes of $29,000 and above.
“The key part in our view is this answers an unmet need in Christiansburg for upscale housing at an affordable price,” McCahill said.