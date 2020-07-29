Christiansburg council OK's measures to relocate school bus maintenance

Councilman Steve Huppert, who voted in favor of the district’s requests, reiterated concerns about the project impacting the already limited availability of land that can be developed.

If the bus is moved, “We’re just saying there’s no way to develop that area around the [old] Christiansburg Middle School,” he said. “I have some real conflicts here. If we’re doing the right thing for the long haul down the road.”

Councilwoman Johana Hicks, who voted against the requests, said the town’s comprehensive plan, while several years old, doesn’t call for a commercial bus garage in that area of town.

The plan tries to “figure out what we want the town to look like in the near future,” she said. “If this was in Blacksburg, it would never pass.”

In response, school officials have said the district has no other more feasible options for its fleet maintenance and no plans in the immediate future to sell the old middle school property.

Additionally, school officials have said that building a new maintenance facility would delay plans to renovate Christiansburg High Sschool due to them needing to dip into funds for the future high school project to cover the cost of a new garage — something the district projects will cost upwards of $6 million.