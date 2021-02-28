Christiansburg council to discuss suggestion to end personal property tax

CHRISTIANSBURG — Councilwoman Merissa Sachs has asked her colleagues to consider the elimination of the town's personal property tax for individuals.
“I believe a tax modification will also help stimulate the economy,” Sachs wrote in a recent email. “Citizens may be more inclined to make a purchase of personal property, such as a vehicle or motorcycle, if they knew taxes were not required each year.”
Sachs said her idea would only apply to citizens, not businesses.
The personal property tax, which numerous localities in Virginia and other parts of the country levy, is one of several kinds of taxes that Christiansburg and Montgomery County collect annually to help fund their governments’ day-to-day operations.
In Christiansburg, personal property is taxed at a rate of 45 cents per $100 of assessed value. That same tax rate is also applied to machinery, furniture and fixtures and computer equipment belonging to businesses. Mobile homes are assessed as personal property, but are taxed at the real estate rate of 16 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Additionally, the town charges a motor vehicle license fee of $32.
Eliminating the personal property tax, even if just for citizens, would obviously lead to a drop in town revenue, but town officials said the locality could recoup the lost money by increasing the real estate tax rate. Some town officials say that tradeoff is one of the key risks to consider.
If Christiansburg got rid of the personal property tax and motor vehicle license fee, it would need to hike the real estate tax rate by approximately 6 cents, Town Manager Randy Wingfield wrote in an email some months ago that Sachs shared with the Roanoke Times. The increase would bring the real estate tax rate to approximately 22 cents, or an annual bill of $220 for the owner of a home assessed at $100,000.
The owner of that same home currently pays Christiansburg $160 a year in real estate tax.
“I understand that citizens reading about this may not be thrilled about a tax increase in real estate, which is why it’s so important for council to have the crucial conversations from every angle before a final proposal would be created,” Sachs wrote. “It could also become a non-issue and be dropped at the pleasure of council.”
Mayor Mike Barber said the matter is slated to come up at a work session this Tuesday.
Barber said the one issue that bothers him is exactly how the money would be recouped.
“Is it fair to throw the burden of that income on the real estate owning taxpayers?” He said. “Someone who rents an apartment and has a brand new car … they’re going to get off scot-free, other than the fact that landlords will have to raise their rent to cover this.
“It’s a two-edged sword to be honest with you.”
Barber said he does, on first impression, find the proposal unfair to taxpayers.
The town then has to consider the burden it could create for taxpayers living on a fixed income, Barber said.
“I will have to look at it,” he said.
Town officials have said the personal property tax does aim to create better parity among taxpayers by not requiring just one group of them to help cover the cost of providing municipal services.
“I know there is some equity involved as renters would pay vehicle taxes and fees, but not real estate taxes,” Wingfield wrote to town council this past fall. “So while it may be a little more efficient to collect the same amount of revenue as real estate taxes versus personal property taxes/fees, I think it has been a desire to make sure everyone pays a fair share towards services.”
Wingfield wrote that collecting and reimbursing personal property tax - if the vehicle owner moves or sells their car during the year - does require a fair amount of work. He wrote that he and town treasurer Valerie Tweedie both think eliminating the tax would be an idea worth considering.
“If we do this switch, we should eliminate the motor vehicle license fee, as well, for it to be worthwhile,” Wingfield wrote.
Wingfield, however, wrote that the move remains a council decision.
Barber said he’s not a fan of doing away with the vehicle license fee.
“That revenue comes to us to help maintain the roads and everything else,” he said.
Personal property tax is part of the town revenue group that includes real estate tax. That group currently provides just under 11% of Christiansburg’s budget revenues, according to town figures. Real estate tax, however, still makes up the bulk of the money from that group.