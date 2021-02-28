Christiansburg council to discuss suggestion to end personal property tax

If Christiansburg got rid of the personal property tax and motor vehicle license fee, it would need to hike the real estate tax rate by approximately 6 cents, Town Manager Randy Wingfield wrote in an email some months ago that Sachs shared with the Roanoke Times. The increase would bring the real estate tax rate to approximately 22 cents, or an annual bill of $220 for the owner of a home assessed at $100,000.

The owner of that same home currently pays Christiansburg $160 a year in real estate tax.

“I understand that citizens reading about this may not be thrilled about a tax increase in real estate, which is why it’s so important for council to have the crucial conversations from every angle before a final proposal would be created,” Sachs wrote. “It could also become a non-issue and be dropped at the pleasure of council.”

Mayor Mike Barber said the matter is slated to come up at a work session this Tuesday.

Barber said the one issue that bothers him is exactly how the money would be recouped.

“Is it fair to throw the burden of that income on the real estate owning taxpayers?” He said. “Someone who rents an apartment and has a brand new car … they’re going to get off scot-free, other than the fact that landlords will have to raise their rent to cover this.