Christiansburg councilman favors town adopting gun control measure akin to Blacksburg

“You just want to take small bites,” he said.

Huppert has extensive experience with firearms due, in large part, to his time in the Army, where he spent several months as a platoon leader during a tour in Vietnam in the late 1960s. He saw combat.

Huppert said he doesn’t see the need for bringing firearms into town buildings and in recreational facilities during athletic events. He also said those who visibly carry can create discomfort among those around them.

Huppert said he felt that uneasiness some time ago when he entered town hall one day and noticed a man standing just outside the entrance with a gun on his hip.

Huppert said it’s not uncommon for Christiansburg’s council — and numerous other locally elected boards — to tackle divisive issues. He said he’ll never know when someone who feels strongly about a topic decides to take their discord to a violent level.

“Last summer, we had some very divided meetings,” he said. “Things got really testy.”

Huppert said he’s not sure if his call will gain much traction as he’s heard no direct feedback from his colleagues since he brought up the matter during the most recent meeting.