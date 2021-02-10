Christiansburg councilman finds no takers on gun control measure

“Ninety-five percent of people that have carry permits are very responsible, very professional,” the mayor said. “It’s the 5% I worry about.”

Barber, however, said the person he was conversing with countered by telling him that one of those responsible owners in the 95% could prevent an incident initiated by one of the people in the troublesome 5%.

“I’m not out to take away any kind of gun rights, or anything like that,” Barber said.

Additionally, Barber raised concerns about the potential costs of putting in place measures to enforce a ban of guns in town hall. He said it would be like the courthouse where the town would need a machine, conveyor belt and some additional staff on hand.

“That’s an expense right now … that I don’t think we can bear,” Barber said. “So I’m willing to just let this drop and not have it on a future agenda.”

Hicks agreed with Barber, saying “we don’t need to bring more problems to this town council.”

Lastly, Showalter told Huppert he respects his passion toward the matter and that council has heard about the issue before.