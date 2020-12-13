Christiansburg councilwoman again draws colleagues' scrutiny for online comments

CHRISTIANSBURG — Councilwoman Johana Hicks was at the center of another episode last week when her colleagues again raised questions about whether she crossed ethical lines.
At the tail end of a four-hour-long meeting Tuesday, Hicks engaged in a heated exchange with several council members as they went over recent Facebook comments she made in relation to upcoming plans to build an approximately $18 million park on old farmland just off of Peppers Ferry Road—as well as an issue with a rental property she owns with her husband.
Similar to her previous clashes with council, Hicks characterized the latest quarrel as nothing other than an attempt to bully her because of her nonconforming views.
She said she’s tired of the town spending taxpayer money for reasons she finds unwise, and that’s the reason she’s being questioned.
“I just feel very harassed about this,” she said.
Tuesday’s debate marked the latest in what has so far been combative first term for Hicks, who won election in 2019 with the most votes after she campaigned against the status quo.
Just a few months into her term, Hicks received an ethics complaint made by the only other woman on council, Merissa Sachs, for social media comments that Sachs alleged were wrong and disparaging to her over a downplaying of the pandemic, and Hicks was told by Councilman Steve Huppert during one meeting to consider resigning.
The most recent debate on Tuesday included council members raising the ethical concerns over more Facebook comments from Hicks.
Councilman Henry Showalter singled out one Hicks wrote on the local Facebook page of the group Everything Christiansburg. The councilwoman wrote that she had “contacted the finance director and specifically asked if I vote for this budget amendment and her response was no.”
Christiansburg’s finance director is Valerie Tweedie, and the budget amendment Hicks referred to concerned several items the town put off earlier in the year due the pandemic. Included in the amendment, which passed on a 5-1 vote last month, is nearly $18 million for the park.
Hicks is a staunch park opponent, calling the project an unnecessary risk amid the pandemic.
“If a constitutional officer, which we put in office every year, advises a council person not to vote on an agenda, that’s a serious allegation,” Showalter said of Hick’s comment. “We need to establish if Mrs. Tweedie told Mrs. Hicks not to vote on the budget. That’s what we need to establish, and Val, I’ve never known you to do this.”
Hicks’ comment would be an untrue statement she put on social media if Tweedie never told the councilwoman to vote against the budget amendment, Showalter said.
In response, Hicks argued that Showalter took the comment out of context and that he needed to read the entire thread, which she said was lengthy.
“Stop treating me like I’m a piece of s—- because I’m tired of this,” she said as she exchanged words with Showalter and other council members.
Showalter, however, repeated that the online comment plainly reads that Tweedie advised Hicks to vote against the budget.
Hicks maintained that her words were being taken out of context and then said that Tweedie never told her how to vote.
“Does that make you happy?” Hicks said to Showalter.
The councilman replied: “Why would you put, ‘I contacted the finance director and specifically asked if I vote for this budget amendment and her response was no?’ Why would you put that on social media?”
The other Facebook comment that drew scrutiny was a line in a lengthy post that Hicks put on her councilwoman page about the park funding on Nov. 9.
“State law requires a ballot referendum at $10 mil, interesting the town only wants to borrow $9.3 mil for a $17 mil project. Hmmm?” the line read.
The $9.3 million is the amount Christiansburg is set to borrow in bonds to help pay for the park. The rest of the project’s money is expected to come from a mix of grants, donations and reserve funds.
Sachs took issue with the claim that a referendum is required for bonds of at least $10 million and suggestions that the town is being underhanded by keeping certain funds under a certain mark.
“That $10 million mark is not a fact,” Sachs said. “If you tell the people that we’re being shady as town council people, to keep a loan under $10 million, that’s shady. At $10 million, we do not go to referendum. Maybe you want one, but that’s not what you’re putting out to the constituents on Facebook.”
Hicks responded that she didn’t know the exact rule at the time and that her real point was more about pushing for voters to decide on whether the town should take on more debt.
“If we wanted to, we could be able to put this on the ballot,” Hicks said.
The tense exchange between Hicks and Sachs led Mayor Mike Barber at one point Tuesday to warn the two councilwomen that he could ask them to leave the room if they couldn’t respectfully move forward with the agenda.
Hicks said on Friday that she was also certain Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, told her months ago during a meeting in Richmond that bonds of over $10 million needed to be put on the ballot.
“I can assure you I heard that,” Hicks said.
Showalter last month told Rush in an email obtained by The Roanoke Times that Hicks had referenced him.
“Could you shed some light on this conversation and cite any code that alludes to our borrowing limitations,” Showalter wrote to Rush.
In response, Rush wrote: “I don’t recall any conversation with any council members, specific to project funding issues, and apologize for what appears to be a misunderstanding. My recommendation would be that you, the town manager or town staff contact the Bond [Counsel] for legal advice.”
Hicks, in her response to Rush, wrote that it seemed like a misunderstanding.
“I guess … did I misunderstand you when you mention that a park that would cost more than 10 million dollars for a town of our size should be a voting ballot initiative? I am shocked to hear you don’t remember the conversation since it took place back in Richmond after one of the visits with you at your office,” Hicks wrote in an email.
Hicks maintained on Friday that the bond should be placed on a ballot.
The council also questioned a situation in which a town property owned by Hicks and her husband was used as a residence by a person when the property was not permitted for that. After numerous town inquiries into the matter, it was later found that the renter of the property was no longer there.
While there is no specified consequence for violating a code of ethics, the council can fine members for disorderly behavior, according to the town charter. The council, with the concurrence of five members, can also expel a serving member for malfeasance or misfeasance.
