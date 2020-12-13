Christiansburg councilwoman again draws colleagues' scrutiny for online comments

“That $10 million mark is not a fact,” Sachs said. “If you tell the people that we’re being shady as town council people, to keep a loan under $10 million, that’s shady. At $10 million, we do not go to referendum. Maybe you want one, but that’s not what you’re putting out to the constituents on Facebook.”

Hicks responded that she didn’t know the exact rule at the time and that her real point was more about pushing for voters to decide on whether the town should take on more debt.

“If we wanted to, we could be able to put this on the ballot,” Hicks said.

The tense exchange between Hicks and Sachs led Mayor Mike Barber at one point Tuesday to warn the two councilwomen that he could ask them to leave the room if they couldn’t respectfully move forward with the agenda.

Hicks said on Friday that she was also certain Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, told her months ago during a meeting in Richmond that bonds of over $10 million needed to be put on the ballot.

“I can assure you I heard that,” Hicks said.

Showalter last month told Rush in an email obtained by The Roanoke Times that Hicks had referenced him.