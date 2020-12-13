Christiansburg man smokes the competition at Kansas BBQ World Championship

A hobby that started in 2013 with a $100 smoker has turned into a World Champion title for Dennis Bowman.
The Christiansburg man bested 29 other competitors to become Grand Champion of the Backyard Series of the Kansas City Barbecue Society World Invitational in November in Mayetta, Kansas.
“I’m still kind of in disbelief over the whole thing,” Bowman said.
To compete in the World Championship, pitmasters must qualify by placing first in the ribs or chicken category at any KCBS-sanctioned competition during the season, according to Emily Detwiler of KCBS.
Under the team name Bowmans Butt & BBQ, Bowman said he placed first in ribs in Wytheville and in North Carolina over the past season, which got him to Kansas Nov. 13-14.
And, not only did Bowman win the Grand Champion slot in Mayetta, his ribs placed 10th among a field of 120 competitors in a separate category, Detwiler wrote in an email. All told, he won $1,500 in prize money and a range of sponsor merchandise.
“Dennis Bowman is a wonderful representative of the sport of BBQ,” she wrote. “His pride, enthusiasm and passion for his craft is outstanding.”
After years of dedicated grilling, Bowman said he was inspired to try smoking meats by “BBQ Pitmasters,” a reality TV show that ran from 2009-15 and followed competition teams around the country.
"The simplicity of just cooking meat with fire. It just seems so primal," he said. "When you get that right balance — not too much — of smoke, it’s just like you just can’t beat it, like the flavor."
But his first cook didn’t go that well.
“I had a gas grill and tried smoking with wood chips on it,” he said. “It was just a terrible idea. I came close to setting the thing on fire.”
Support Local Journalism
But he bought a small wood-fired smoker in 2013 and kept trying, mostly with help from a wide menu of YouTube instructional videos. In 2017, he entered his first competition: Galax’s Smoke on the Mountain barbecue festival and championship.
“I just became obsessed with it,” Bowman said. “I did terrible, but I left there and said, ‘I’ve got to do that again.’”
So, he started looking for more places to haul his smoker and build his skills and recipes. Since then he’s done 18 contests and during the competition season tinkers with timings, seasonings and sauces about once a week.
Today the 32-year-old industrial equipment salesman said he owns five smokers, including a custom-made competition model that must be hauled on a trailer. Fully loaded, it could cook up to 30 racks of ribs at once, he said.
In Kansas, his bone-in chicken thighs and ribs were judged on taste, tenderness and appearance. The competitions are timed, so pitmasters must complete their cooks and rest the meats by an unforgiving deadline, he said.
The food must have great smoke flavor — Bowman uses hickory and cherry harvested from a local farm, and it must make the best use of spice rubs and be beautifully glazed when presented, he said.
The chicken is especially fiddly. For each of the 16 pieces he cooked in Kansas, Bowman had to remove the skin, remove all the fat and then place the skin back on the chicken. Otherwise, he said, it can slip off when eaten.
“If they bite, and the skin pulls off, you lose tenderness points,” he said. “So you kind of have to do it.”
The Backyard Series was new in Kansas this year and compared to the Master Series — barbecuing's pro league — requires competitors to cook fewer meats, according to the society’s Emily Detwiler. But including amateur pitmasters helps develop the pros of the future.
While the backyard division competitors may not yet be ready for the pros, “many of them either already are or are on their way to becoming championship pitmasters in their own right, so KCBS wanted to recognize them,” she wrote in an email.
For now, Bowman said he’s going to stick with the Backyard Series. But if he continues to do well next season, he may move up to the Master Series.
Find Bowmans Butt & BBQ at https://www.facebook.com/bowmansbbq.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.