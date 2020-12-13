Christiansburg man smokes the competition at Kansas BBQ World Championship

"The simplicity of just cooking meat with fire. It just seems so primal," he said. "When you get that right balance — not too much — of smoke, it’s just like you just can’t beat it, like the flavor."

But his first cook didn’t go that well.

“I had a gas grill and tried smoking with wood chips on it,” he said. “It was just a terrible idea. I came close to setting the thing on fire.”

But he bought a small wood-fired smoker in 2013 and kept trying, mostly with help from a wide menu of YouTube instructional videos. In 2017, he entered his first competition: Galax’s Smoke on the Mountain barbecue festival and championship.

“I just became obsessed with it,” Bowman said. “I did terrible, but I left there and said, ‘I’ve got to do that again.’”

So, he started looking for more places to haul his smoker and build his skills and recipes. Since then he’s done 18 contests and during the competition season tinkers with timings, seasonings and sauces about once a week.

Today the 32-year-old industrial equipment salesman said he owns five smokers, including a custom-made competition model that must be hauled on a trailer. Fully loaded, it could cook up to 30 racks of ribs at once, he said.