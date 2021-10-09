Christiansburg Marketplace awaits approval for senior living units; Earth Fare opening still unclear

The planning commission this past week unanimously recommended the amendments sought by the Marketplace, but included four conditions in their vote.

The Marketplace’s revised application calls for two hotels, but one of the conditions requested by the planning commission asks for one of those hotels to be removed due the proposed location of the structure on the property.

The other conditions in the commission’s recommendation cover the subjects of the onsite green space, the cap on unit density and the possibility of another hotel building on the site years down the road.

On the density, the commission recommended a cap of 20 units per acre on the residences. The zoning ordinance for planned commercial developments—what the project is considered—allows up to 30 units per acre. The Marketplace’s plan calls for 11 units per acre or 320 units.

The maximum building height in the district is 70 feet, but each of the structures in the revised application would exceed that limit.