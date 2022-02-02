Christiansburg medical marijuana facility to open next week

Southwest Virginia’s medical marijuana footprint continues to grow with the addition of two new pharmacies in the region.

The RISE pharmacies currently operate in Abingdon and Salem, but another is opening in Christiansburg next Thursday in a former bank building on Roanoke Street, and a Lynchburg location is also set to open up soon as well, although no official date has been announced, according to Green Thumb Industries spokeswoman Grace Bondy.

Before the Abingdon and Salem locations were known as RISE, they were owned by Dharma Pharmaceuticals, an Abingdon-based company that still grows and processes its cannabis products in the town despite being recently bought by Green Thumb, a Chicago-based company.

Green Thumb rebranded the dispensaries as RISE, and all future pharmacies it opens in the state will also go by that name, according to Bondy.

Shanna Berry, one of Dharma’s co-founders, now serves as Green Thumbs strategic leader for the Virginia market, she said at the Christiansburg operation’s ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Berry said she’s had an interest and commitment to medical cannabis for quite some time, which led her to continuing the work after selling the company she helped found.

“I have been an advocate for a long time,” she said, noting that cannabis products have proven to help many patients in a variety of ways. “We have people that are so thankful they have something that helps alleviate chronic pain, along with other ailments.”

She also noted that cannabis offers a safer alternative to opioids and benzodiazepines, both highly addictive pharmaceutical drugs, the former mostly being used for pain and the latter for a variety of mental health conditions like anxiety, for example.

“There are also so many people that have been able to get off of opiates and benzodiazepines, and they are so grateful for that,” Berry said. “The opioid epidemic has had a tremendously negative effect on our region.”

Bondy said she couldn’t release the number of patients RISE serves, but the state had 31,551 citizens with medical marijuana cards in mid-September. Officials from the Virginia Department of Health Professions did not immediately respond to a request for more recent figures.

The Christiansburg store is expected to have 15 employees once fully staffed, according to Bondy.

Patients will have the opportunity to fill out symptom forms similar to at a doctor's office and will have access to free consultations with licensed pharmacists, Berry said.

Cards have been in such high demand, though, that the state quit sending out physical licenses in the fall, instead switching to emails with identification numbers taking the place of hard-copy cards.

Marijuana grown in Abingdon is used at the Salem location and others, available to anyone with a medical cannabis card, registered through the Virginia Department of Health. Only those with med cards will be allowed inside, Berry said.

More than 80 products with different applications and potencies are available at the RISE in Salem, according to the website, including edibles, extracts, flower, pre-rolled joints, topical creams and vape cartridges.

Marijuana was decriminalized in July and made available to purchase with a medical card in July, but legislators continue to hash out the details during the current General Assembly session.

As medical dispensaries continue to pop up across Virginia, a panel of state senators in Richmond spent Wednesday morning discussing how to regulate the recreational side of the cannabis market.

While Democrat-led state lawmakers in 2021 approved medical sales and made it legal for adults to use, grow and possess cannabis, a focus for legislators in 2022 is to work out licensing and regulations for the cultivation, manufacturing, testing and sale of the plant and its products to the larger commercial market.

The target date to start recreational cannabis sales is at the beginning of 2024, but there remains some possibility to move that date to July 1, 2023, if lawmakers are able to smooth out an array of complicating factors.

During Wednesday’s three-hour cannabis committee meeting, questions arose on whether medical growers will be given a head-start in the recreational market, how to enact a social equity component, what barriers exist for smaller-scale entrepreneurs hoping to enter the recreational market, and whether a proposed 21% excise tax overly imposes on industry profit margins.

Beyond those considerations, whatever recreational cannabis policies the Democrat-controlled Senate eventually approves will also need to be agreeable to a Republican-majority House of Delegates, before Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin decides whether to sign into law.

Staff writer Luke Weir contributed to this report.

