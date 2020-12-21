Christiansburg park approved, but access issue with landowner remains

CHRISTIANSBURG — The town of Christiansburg recently issued a long-awaited approval on a nearly $18 million project that will bring a multi-purpose park to about 60 acres of old farmland just off of Peppers Ferry Road.

But as celebrated as the project is among those who see the park’s multiple long-term benefits, there is a wrinkle in the matter that still needs ironing out.

The park property, which formerly belonged to the late farmer Truman Wilson, is located near the home and property of Joni Dadras and her family.

While the town approved the construction of the park earlier this month, another piece of the project is the construction of a connector road between Peppers Ferry and Cambria Street to provide access to the park.

Dadras’ family uses a bumpy gravel road that juts out from Peppers Ferry to access their more than century-old home. The connector road, however, would effectively require the relocation of the entrance to the home as part of an overall plan to improve the safety of that intersection with Peppers Ferry.

Dadras has since raised concerns about access to her home in the future and has voiced criticism toward the town over the matter.

“We were an afterthought,” she said.