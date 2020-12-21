Christiansburg park approved, but access issue with landowner remains

CHRISTIANSBURG — The town of Christiansburg recently issued a long-awaited approval on a nearly $18 million project that will bring a multi-purpose park to about 60 acres of old farmland just off of Peppers Ferry Road.
But as celebrated as the project is among those who see the park’s multiple long-term benefits, there is a wrinkle in the matter that still needs ironing out.
The park property, which formerly belonged to the late farmer Truman Wilson, is located near the home and property of Joni Dadras and her family.
While the town approved the construction of the park earlier this month, another piece of the project is the construction of a connector road between Peppers Ferry and Cambria Street to provide access to the park.
Dadras’ family uses a bumpy gravel road that juts out from Peppers Ferry to access their more than century-old home. The connector road, however, would effectively require the relocation of the entrance to the home as part of an overall plan to improve the safety of that intersection with Peppers Ferry.
Dadras has since raised concerns about access to her home in the future and has voiced criticism toward the town over the matter.
“We were an afterthought,” she said.
Town officials, however, have reassured that a new entrance will be worked out and that there are no intentions, at all, to lock the family in.
“A location to the left of the tire store (NTB—National Tire & Battery) has been selected for the driveway, but the town is still working with the Dadrases on the details of the agreement,” town spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt wrote in an email.
The Dadras property is also near a shopping center that houses the tire store and other businesses such as Bull and Bones Brewhaus & Grill’s Christiansburg location.
A Roanoke Times reporter earlier this year was able to access the NTB parking lot via car directly from the gravel road the Dadrases have long used.
Dadras said her family has so far been unsuccessful in asking that the town pave the new entrance past her property line.
Town officials say meeting that task would be difficult due to some landscaping and cost challenges.
“The town is proposing to pave a 12-foot entrance up to their property line. Their current entrance is not as wide, is gravel and is in poor condition,” Demmitt wrote. “The town is not proposing to pave past their property line, as that would require significant grading, tree removal and would be cost prohibitive.”
Dadras, however, debates whether it would be too expensive, at least for the town.
“We’ve told you what we want,” she said. “I know you want this to be over with. So do we.”
The current gravel entrance to the Dadras property is a long vacated alignment of the old State Route 114 — Peppers Ferry is also known as State Route 114.
Town officials have said it appears the Dadrases have a so-called prescriptive easement to a portion of the old roadway. A prescriptive easement allows access without the owner’s permission after that property has been used by others for a certain period of time.
The proposed connector road is still contingent on separate state approval and funding, but town plans call for at least some of it to be built to provide access to the new park.
The town is requesting that the project be funded through SMART Scale, a program that awards state funding to select local transportation projects. An application for Christiansburg’s proposed connector shows a request of $13.4 million.
Another unsuccessful request that the Dadrases made earlier in the issue over access to their home was a proposal from them that the town buy the entire property for $750,000, according to correspondences provided by the town. A February email from Town Manager Randy Wingfield noted that the 2019 county assessment for the single-family home is $192,100 and $57,100 for the land.
The request to buy the home at that proposed price was part of conversations that dated back to almost a year before February, according to Wingfield’s email.
“I did not bring buying their property to town council as I did not see that it contributed much to the park and I thought the price was extreme,” the town manager wrote. “I simply desired to relocate their access to a location in order to better accommodate the connector route and facilitate the park construction.”
Dadras defended the proposed price, saying part of the reason is that it’s insured for about that much. She also pointed to the nearby shopping center, which she called a high value property.
“Obviously it’s a valuable piece of property,” Dadras said, referring to her home. “It’s been our retirement forever.”
Dadras also clarified that she and her husband do not want to go anywhere, but that they proposed that price as part of the effort to reach a resolution on the access issue.
Dadras is still standing firm on the request that the town pave the new entrance past their property line.
“To finish this up, they should probably do it,” she said.
