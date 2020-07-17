Christiansburg police seek help finding robot vacuum thieves

Someone has to know who stole 17 robot vacuum cleaners from the Christiansburg Walmart. At least that's the hope of town police, who on Friday released an a dozen pictures of two suspects and asked the public for help finding them.

Two men were captured on video stealing the robot vacuums on June 20 and July 9, police said in a news release. A man in a mask and with tattoos on his arm was spotted taking a car seat out of its box in the store and filling the box with robot cleaning devices, then pushing them out of the store in a cart without paying. Another, unmasked man who also has tattoos is thought to have been the getaway driver, police said.

Seven robot cleaners were stolen on June 20 and 10 more on July 9, the news release said. The total value of the stolen vacuums was about $4,000, according to the news release.

In each incident, the pair of suspects left Walmart's parking lot in a light-colored SUV.

Police ask that anyone who can help identify the two suspects or has other information about the theft call (540) 382-4084.

